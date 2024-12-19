Former diplomat Henry Haggard named senior advisor to Amcham
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 17:13 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 19:23
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) said Thursday that it appointed former diplomat Henry Haggard as a U.S. senior advisor to lead strong economic and business ties between the United States and Korea.
A former director of the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources, Haggard has 25 years of experience working in the State Department and the National Security Council under both Presidents Trump and Biden. Fluent in Korean, he also served as political minister counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and directed energy diplomacy for Asia and the Middle East.
After retiring from a senior foreign service officer role at the State Department, he supported U.S.-Korea relations through his work at think tanks like WestExec Advisors, Rice University’s Baker Institute, and the Centre for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy, according to Amcham.
In his new role, Haggard will work from Washington D.C. to provide strategic advice and guidance on key issues affecting the U.S.-Korea business community, Amcham said. He will work with Amcham’s senior members and partner companies to identify opportunities for collaboration and growth and to address challenges in the global market.
“With the incoming Trump Administration, Henry is perfectly suited to advance Amcham’s mission in the United States and in Korea,” said Amcham Chairman and CEO James Kim.
“His vast experience and insights will be instrumental in enhancing our efforts to support our members and strengthen the U.S.-Korea partnership.”
“I look forward to working with the Chamber's dedicated team and its members to build on the strong foundation of our bilateral relationship and to explore new avenues for mutual benefit. The incredibly deep connections between our two countries — economic, diplomatic, and cultural — are at an all-time high and there is potential for the relationship to expand even further in the years ahead to the benefit of both the American and Korean people,” Haggard said.
Haggard will assume the job in January.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)