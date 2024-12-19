HD Hyundai chair donates 200 million won to alma mater Hankuk University
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 15:09
- LEE JAE-LIM
HD Hyundai Chairman Kwon Oh-gap donated 200 million won ($138,071) to his alma mater, Hankuk University of Foreign Studies (HUFS), to improve the university’s educational facilities.
Kwon visited the campus to make the donation on Thursday, alongside university officials including the HUFS President Park Jeong-woon.
The donation made made using the chairman's personal funds.
A large portion of the funds, 150 million won, will go toward replacing old facilities with new ones, while rest of the 500 million won will support scholarships supporting accommodations for four students of the school's choice each year.
“Giving back to future generations the benefits we have received from society is a natural responsibility for those of us who are seniors in life,” Kwon said in a statement. “I hope this donation will serve as a foundation for the healthy growth of our society.
HUFS also indicated a plan to honor Kwon’s dedication by creating a bronze plaque of his likeness in the Hall of Honor on the first floor of the university headquarters.
Kwon has consistently led efforts in charity, launching the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation in 2011, through which employees donate 1 percent of their salaries to those in need. He recently formed another charity foundation in September to help families of workers killed in industrial accidents at shipyards.
