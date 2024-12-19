 LG chief stresses 'spirit of challenge and change' in New Year's message
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 15:09
LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo in a New Year's video message sent to 270,000 employees worldwide on Thursday [LG ELECTRONICS]

LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo emphasized the company’s enduring “spirit of challenge and change” in a New Year’s message to employees, highlighting its role in delivering value-added experiences to customers since its founding.
 
“LG has become the company it is today by taking on new challenges and creating value that didn’t exist before. With our spirit of challenge and change, we’ll continue to deliver essential and exceptional value to our future customers,” Koo said. 
 
“Let’s shape a future where LG is a name people can’t imagine living without, by staying true to our spirit of innovation and commitment to our customers.”
 
In his video address to the company’s 270,000 employees worldwide on Thursday, Koo underscored LG’s commitment to advancing artificial intelligence, smart solutions, biotechnology and clean technologies. These innovations, he said, would bring meaningful improvements to customers’ lives.
 
“Using AI and robots in daily life conveniently, so that precious time can be spent on more enjoyable and meaningful activities; enabling people to be with their loved ones for longer through health care and innovative new drugs; fostering innovations that reduce carbon and waste, turning them into valuable resources to ensure everyone can enjoy clean water and air,” are among LG’s envisioned contributions to the future, Koo said.
 
 

