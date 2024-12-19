S-Oil named 'most recommended petrol station firm' for ninth year
Korea Management Association Consultants (KMAC) named S-Oil the “most recommended petrol station firm by consumers” for the ninth consecutive year.
The consulting firm gave S-Oil a 72.7 on its Korean Net Promoter Score (KNPS), which claims to measure how likely consumers are to recommend a product or service after experiencing it. S-Oil beat out SK Energy, GS Caltex and HD Hyundai Oilbank.
KMAC has been using the KNPS since 2007.
“S-Oil receiving the award is proof that the company’s effort in actively reacting to the changing energy industry and consistent marketing activities are receiving great reception from the consumers,” S-Oil said in a press release Thursday.
“We will relentlessly innovate to grow as an even more trusted brand to the consumers.”
KNPS named Samsung Electronics “most recommended mobile phone brand” and awarded “most recommended sedan and RV” to Hyundai Motor, both for the 18th year running.
S-Oil, Korea's third-largest refiner by sales as of the end of the third quarter, has been pushing themes of "sustainability" in its marketing over the course of this year. The firm acquired three international green certifications for its fuel products this past spring. Saudi Arabia's state-controlled Aramco, which holds a 63.4 percent stake in S-Oil, collaborated with the Korean government on reusable plastic food containers earlier this year.
