TMON, WeMakePrice must refund customers, KCA rules

Bae Sam-hee of the Korea Consumer Agency's (KCA) Consumer Dispute Settlement Commission delivers a briefing on the results of the committee's mediation related to the payout crisis at TMON and WeMakePrice in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Dec. 19.The commission determined that over 8,000 customers who had applied for mediation after being refused compensation for travel, lodging and flights purchased via TMON and WeMakePrice were entitled to refunds, with the two platforms responsible for the full payment amount. The amount of money outstanding is approximately 13.5 billion won ($9.3 million).