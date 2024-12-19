 U.S. grants SK hynix $458M subsidy ahead of Trump inauguration
U.S. grants SK hynix $458M subsidy ahead of Trump inauguration

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 21:05
SK hynix 's booth during an exhibition held in Seoul [YONHAP]

SK hynix has been awarded up to $458 million in subsidies for its $3.9 billion chip-packaging facility in Indiana, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Thursday.
 
On top of the subsidy, up to $500 million in loans will be available under the CHIPS and Science Act, according to the Commerce Department. 
 

Related Article

 
The finalization of the grant came a month before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump who has been skeptical about U.S. subsidies for foreign companies. 
 
“By investing in companies like SK hynix and communities like West Lafayette, the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act continues to supercharge America’s global technology leadership,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo in a statement.

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
U.S. grants SK hynix $458M subsidy ahead of Trump inauguration

