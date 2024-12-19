 d'strict to participate in Seoul Media Art Festival 2024
d'strict to participate in Seoul Media Art Festival 2024

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 18:56
Installation view of the teaser video of ″FLOW, Thereafter″ shown on digital signage in Coex, southern Seoul, as part of the Seoul Media Art Festival 2024 [D'STRICT]

Installation view of the teaser video of ″FLOW, Thereafter″ shown on digital signage in Coex, southern Seoul, as part of the Seoul Media Art Festival 2024 [D'STRICT]

 
Korean media design company d’strict said Thursday that it will participate in the ongoing Seoul Media Art Festival (SMAF) 2024 at Coex and its surrounding neighborhood in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
 
The company is best known for operating the immersive media art exhibition space franchise Arte Museum, which has branches in Gangneung in Gangwon, Yeosu in South Jeolla, Busan and Jeju Island, as well as in Las Vegas, Hong Kong, Chengdu in China and Dubai.
 

The SMAF is an annual event hosted by the Korean Free Advertising Zone committee that displays media art on large digital signage in the Gangnam area. It is d’strict’s third time participating since 2022.
 
The company is presenting seven media works registered under LED.ART, d'strict's media art licensing platform that is comprised of in-house works.
 
It will also present a teaser video of “FLOW, Thereafter," the sequel to “Flow,” a media artwork that was exhibited in June at the Culture Station Seoul 284 in central Seoul. "Flow" is currently on view at the Outernet in London.
 
SMAF 2024 continues until Wednesday.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
