Acting President Han Duck-soo's first political test (KOR)

Acting President Han Duck-soo faces a significant political challenge as he steps in to manage state affairs following the impeachment of the president. The main opposition party has threatened to impeach Han if he vetoes six contentious bills that the majority party recently pushed through the National Assembly. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has officially called on the Cabinet to exercise its executive authority to veto these controversial measures — amendments to grain-related laws and other legislative activities — before the Saturday deadline.Han must carefully navigate the demands of both rival parties to act as a nonpartisan leader during this critical time. However, the farming-related bills in particular should not pass.The farming-related bills, sponsored by the Democratic Party (DP), run counter to free market principles and place an undue burden on public finances through excessive subsidies for farmers. A cornerstone of the revisions to the Grain Management Act mandates the government to purchase surplus rice if prices drop below the average of prior years, with the aim of stabilizing income for rice farmers. This unbalanced benefit risks incentivizing farmers to prioritize rice cultivation, worsening the current oversupply.The government could spend approximately 1 trillion won ($695.4 million) annually to purchase surplus rice. These funds, which could be better allocated to promote smart farming and future-oriented food production, risk being squandered on a crop with a rapidly declining domestic consumption. Notably, this idea faced strong opposition when the DP attempted to implement it during its tenure as the ruling party.Other proposed amendments are equally problematic. The revision to the Act on Distribution and Price Stabilization of Agricultural and Fishery Products requires the government to compensate farmers if prices for nonrice crops fall below a certain benchmark. This provision could encourage complacency in production practices and push farmers to favor easily cultivated, low-risk crops. Such incentives would harm overall productivity and strain public finances further. Additionally, these subsidies could spark international disputes and conflict with global agricultural policy trends, which focus on supporting household income rather than directly intervening in pricing.Another amendment, the Act on Countermeasures Against Agriculture and Fishery Disasters, mandates full government compensation for crop losses due to natural disasters. Depending on the scale of such disasters, the financial burden on the government could be staggering. Furthermore, such provisions raise fairness concerns when compared to other industries. The bill’s clause prohibiting surcharges in disaster insurance payouts also defies basic insurance principles, such as setting premiums based on risk.The amendment to the National Assembly Testimony Appraisal Act is another contentious proposal which allows lawmakers to summon government officials and others for hearings outside of regular audit sessions. These hearings could also compel the submission of private and confidential business information, which would likely exacerbate concerns among business leaders who already face frequent scrutiny and criticism in legislative settings. Such measures could further deter foreign investors. Instead of fostering a business-friendly environment to revive the economy, the opposition party risks undermining South Korea’s economic prospects.The amendment to the National Assembly Act, which obstructs the automatic submission of budget and supplementary bills, risks causing frequent delays in the approval of budget plans. The DP would likely have approached these issues with greater caution if it were the ruling party. It must now demonstrate a higher level of responsibility and restraint in its legislative initiatives.양곡관리법 등 농업 4법과 국회증언감정법 등 6개 쟁점 법안의 재의요구권(거부권) 행사 시한인 21일을 앞두고 한덕수 대통령 권한대행이 막판까지 고심하고 있다. 국민의힘은 이들 법안에 대한 정부의 거부권 행사를 공식 건의했고, 더불어민주당은 거부권이 행사되면 탄핵도 불사하겠다고 벼르고 있다. 일촉즉발의 대통령 탄핵 정국을 맞아 선량한 관리자의 역할을 맡아야 하는 한 권한대행으로선 여야 정치권의 요구 모두 외면하기 힘든 측면이 있다. 그럼에도 불구하고 우리는 농업 4법을 비롯한 쟁점 법안의 거부권 행사가 불가피하다고 생각한다.농업 4법은 시장원리에 반할 뿐만 아니라 농민에게 과도하게 특혜를 줘 나라 재정에 부담을 주는 법이다. 양곡관리법은 쌀값이 평년 가격보다 급격하게 떨어질 경우 정부가 남는 쌀을 강제로 매입하도록 하고 있다. 이렇게 되면 농민의 쌀 생산에 강력한 인센티브를 주게 돼 쌀 공급과잉이 더 심해질 우려가 크다. 남는 쌀 매입에 매년 1조원이 들어가니 재정 낭비도 심각하다. 스마트 농업 등 미래 농업 발전에 들어갈 예산이 엉뚱한 곳에 허비되는 셈이다. 민주당 정부 때도 같은 이유로 양곡관리법 개정에 반대했었다.다른 법도 문제가 많다. 농수산물가격안정법은 쌀 외에 다른 농작물 가격이 기준가격 밑으로 떨어지면 차액을 보상하는 내용이다. 농민에 수급조절 의무를 지우지 않고 가격보장만 하면 농사짓기 편하고 보장 수준 높은 품목으로 생산이 몰려 재정이 과도하게 들어가는 악순환이 벌어질 것이다. 국제규범 위반 소지가 있는 데다, 생산을 왜곡하는 가격지지 중심에서 농가 소득안정 중심으로 개편되는 세계적 농정 추세에도 역행한다. 재해를 당해 농사를 망치면 해당 작물을 기르는 데 들어간 비용 일체를 정부가 보상하는 농어업재해대책법은 재정 부담을 가늠하기 힘들 뿐 아니라 다른 산업과의 형평성에도 어긋난다. 재해보상시 보험료 할증을 금지한 농어업재해보험법은 위험에 비례해 보험료를 정하는 보험의 기본원칙을 저버렸다는 지적을 받는다.국회증언감정법은 국정감사나 국정조사가 아닌 안건 심사와 청문회 등에도 증인·참고인을 부를 수 있고, 국회가 개인정보나 영업 비밀까지 요구할 수 있게 했다. 안 그래도 수시로 국회에 불려 다니는 기업인을 더 힘들게 하는 건 물론 기업 영업 비밀까지 침해할 수 있다. 외국인의 국내 투자에 걸림돌이 될 수 있는 문제다. 기업하기 좋은 환경을 만들어도 모자랄 판에 민생과 ‘먹사니즘’을 내세우는 야당이 기업 뒷다리나 잡고 있다. 예산안 및 예산부수법안의 본회의 자동부의를 막는 국회법 개정안은 국회의 예산안 늦장처리를 가속화할 것이다. 민주당이 여당이라면 이렇게까지 하지 않았을 것이다. 민주당이 좀 더 책임 있는 정당의 모습을 보여주기 바란다.