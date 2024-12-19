Stop the uncertainties undermining Korea Inc. (KOR)

The proportion of news concerning economic policy uncertainty fluctuates in response to internal and external shocks. The Economic Policy Uncertainty (EPU) Index, which analyzes economic trends through such news data, is a critical measure in this context. This index encompasses a global measure as well as data for 24 major countries, including South Korea.When has this index peaked in South Korea over the past decade? Key moments include Japan’s export restrictions, Donald Trump’s second term victory, Trump’s first win, the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, U.S. interest rate hikes, Brexit and the restructuring of the shipbuilding industry.As of November this year, the index stood at 277.64, significantly higher than the 1990–2014 average, second only to the peak of 303.17 recorded during Japan’s export restrictions. Globally, the index reached its highest level during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since Trump’s election victory, global economic uncertainty has risen steadily, illustrating the destabilizing effects of political turbulence.The year 2024 has emerged as a period marked by pronounced uncertainty fueled by numerous major elections and ongoing global conflicts. In countries facing elevated uncertainty, investment risks have escalated. Yet, despite similar industrial structures to South Korea, stock markets in Japan and Taiwan remained relatively stable after Trump’s victory. So why has South Korea’s stock market suffered a unique and pronounced decline? A glance at the 10-year average price-to-book ratio (PBR) of listed companies from 2014 to 2023 tells part of the story — South Korea’s PBR stands at a modest 1.04, far behind India’s 3.32.Could South Korea have lost the trust of foreign investors due to policies such as the total ban on short selling? The interplay of political instability and corporate neglect of shareholder value is likely to push the December index even higher. Previous administrations made efforts to address the “Korea discount” through capital market reforms, yet the need for systematic improvement and a foreigner-friendly investment climate has never been more urgent. The analogy of “signposts deep in the mountains” encapsulates the current predicament: While the government campaigns for “Buy Korea,” internal deficiencies undermine the trust needed to attract global investment. This environment demands a renewed sense of urgency to act decisively and foster change.경제정책 불확실성을 말하는 뉴스 비중은 대내외 충격에 따라 늘거나 준다. 이런 뉴스 데이터로 경제흐름을 분석해 경제정책 불확실성 지수를 발표한다. 글로벌 지수와 우리를 포함한 주요 24개국이 주체다.지난 10년간 우리나라에서 이 지수가 가장 높은 시기는 언제였을까. 일본 수출규제, 트럼프 재선, 트럼프 당선 및 박근혜 대통령 탄핵, 러·우전쟁 발생 및 미 금리인상 고조, 브렉시트 및 조선업 구조조정 순이었다. 1990~2014년 평균지수(100)에 견줘 올해 11월 경제정책 불확실성 지수는 277.64이다. 303.17을 기록한 일본의 수출규제 다음이다. 세계적으로는 코로나 팬데믹 때 지수가 가장 높았다. 트럼프 대통령 당선 이후 글로벌 경제의 불확실성 지수가 높아졌다. 정치적 불확실성은 경제를 불안하게 한다.2024년은 크고 많은 선거 속 전쟁지속으로 불확실성이 높은 한해였다. 불확실성이 큰 나라일수록 투자위험은 증가한다. 트럼프 대통령 당선 이후 우리와 산업구조가 비슷한 일본과 대만 증시는 크게 흔들리지 않았다. 우리만 유독 추락한 이유는 뭘까? 주요국 상장기업의 10년간(2014-2023년) 평균 주가순자산비율(PBR)만 볼 때 우리(1.04)는 인도(3.32)보다도 대우를 못 받는다.공매도 전면금지 같은 정책으로 외국인 투자가의 신뢰를 잃어버린 것은 아닐까? 주주가치에 소홀한 기업에 더해 정치적 불안정성으로 12월 지수는 더 올라갈 것만 같다. 정부마다 자본시장법 개편으로 코리아 디스카운트 해소를 외쳤지만, 지금만큼 제도개선과 우호적인 외국인 투자환경 조성이 시급한 적이 있을까. 첩첩산중에도 이정표만 있다면 뭐가 문제일까. “바이 코리아(Buy Korea)”를 외치고 있지만 문제는 신뢰에 금이 가게 한 우리 내부의 부족함에 있다. 이젠 달라져야 한다는 절실함이 새롭게 느껴지는 요즘이다.