FTIsland's Choi Min-hwan comments on sex solicitation allegations after being cleared by police
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:27 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:47
Rock band FT Island member Choi Min-hwan reiterated his innocence in an online post regarding allegations of sex solicitation.
"Being part of a group and an entertainment agency, I feel responsible for protecting more than just my own position,” Choi said on the fan community platform Weverse on Wednesday. “As revealed through press reports, I have not engaged in sex solicitation and have been cleared of all allegations."
Choi was accused of engaging in prostitution and sexually harassing his ex-wife Yulhee, a former member of the girl group Laboum, after she posted a YouTube video on Oct. 24 detailing her allegations. He posted an apology letter on Nov. 29, when his case was officially closed by police.
In the video, Yulhee revealed voice recordings allegedly containing conversations between Choi and another man about prostitution. Yulhee claimed that Choi visited adult entertainment venues and exhibited inappropriate sexual behavior toward her.
“I went to the hotels and motels [mentioned in the recordings] by myself," Choi said, "It's just so difficult for me to grasp that I have to beg everyone to believe this."
“I apologize to my fans, as I have no solid evidence to support my claim.”
The case was filed with the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct by a netizen after the video was released, and police closed the case due to insufficient evidence. On the day the case was officially closed, Choi posted a letter on Instagram, apologizing to his fans for causing such a scene.
Choi debuted as the drummer for FT Island in 2007. The band is known for hits such as "Love Sick" (2007), "I Hope" (2009), "Severely" (2012) and "I Wish" (2012). In the wake of the controversy, Choi announced a suspension of public activities, leaving Lee Hong-ki and Lee Jae-jin to continue as a two-piece band.
Yulhee debuted as a member of Laboum in 2014. The group is known for songs like "Journey to Atlantis" (2016), "Pit-A-Pat" (2014) and "Winter Story" (2016). She left the group in 2017.
The couple married in 2018 and divorced in December 2023.
