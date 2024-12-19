 FTIsland's Choi Min-hwan comments on sex solicitation allegations after being cleared by police
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

FTIsland's Choi Min-hwan comments on sex solicitation allegations after being cleared by police

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:27 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:47
Choi Min-hwan and Yulhee [YONHAP]

Choi Min-hwan and Yulhee [YONHAP]

 
Rock band FT Island member Choi Min-hwan reiterated his innocence in an online post regarding allegations of sex solicitation. 
 
"Being part of a group and an entertainment agency, I feel responsible for protecting more than just my own position,” Choi said on the fan community platform Weverse on Wednesday. “As revealed through press reports, I have not engaged in sex solicitation and have been cleared of all allegations."
 

Related Article

 
Choi was accused of engaging in prostitution and sexually harassing his ex-wife Yulhee, a former member of the girl group Laboum, after she posted a YouTube video on Oct. 24 detailing her allegations. He posted an apology letter on Nov. 29, when his case was officially closed by police.
 
In the video, Yulhee revealed voice recordings allegedly containing conversations between Choi and another man about prostitution. Yulhee claimed that Choi visited adult entertainment venues and exhibited inappropriate sexual behavior toward her.
 
Yulhee during her YouTube video posted on her channel on Oct. 24. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Yulhee during her YouTube video posted on her channel on Oct. 24. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“I went to the hotels and motels [mentioned in the recordings] by myself," Choi said, "It's just so difficult for me to grasp that I have to beg everyone to believe this."
 
“I apologize to my fans, as I have no solid evidence to support my claim.”
 
The case was filed with the Seoul Gangnam Police Precinct by a netizen after the video was released, and police closed the case due to insufficient evidence. On the day the case was officially closed, Choi posted a letter on Instagram, apologizing to his fans for causing such a scene.
 
Choi debuted as the drummer for FT Island in 2007. The band is known for hits such as "Love Sick" (2007), "I Hope" (2009), "Severely" (2012) and "I Wish" (2012). In the wake of the controversy, Choi announced a suspension of public activities, leaving Lee Hong-ki and Lee Jae-jin to continue as a two-piece band.
 
Yulhee debuted as a member of Laboum in 2014. The group is known for songs like "Journey to Atlantis" (2016), "Pit-A-Pat" (2014) and "Winter Story" (2016). She left the group in 2017.
 
The couple married in 2018 and divorced in December 2023. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Choi Min-hwan Yulhee

More in K-pop

FTIsland's Choi Min-hwan comments on sex solicitation allegations after being cleared by police

ADOR warns of possible legal action over NewJeans members' 'NewJeanz' account

NewJeans, ILLIT, Le Sserafim to perform at Japan Record Awards on Dec. 30

IU’s plagiarism accuser ordered to pay 30 million won in compensation

Yoon supporters boycott brands advertised by IU over pro-impeachment stance

Related Stories

K-pop star Yulhee details Choi Min-hwan's alleged abuse and interest in prostitutes in YouTube video

FTIsland drummer Choi Min-hwan to pause public activities after abuse, infidelity allegations

Police close sex offense case against Choi Min-hwan due to lack of evidence

'The Return of Superman' producers delete clips of FT Island's Choi Min-hwan

FTIsland's Choi Min-hwan, former idol Yulhee end 5 years of marriage
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)