 IU’s plagiarism accuser ordered to pay 30 million won in compensation
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

IU’s plagiarism accuser ordered to pay 30 million won in compensation

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 10:48
Singer IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

Singer IU [EDAM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The person who falsely accused IU of plagiarism has been ordered to pay the singer 30 million won ($21,000) in compensation, a local court ruled Wednesday.
 
The Seoul Central District Court ruled that the defendant must compensate IU for damages she suffered after being falsely accused of plagiarism. The lawsuit was filed by the singer in September last year.   
 

Related Article

 
The perpetrator accused IU of plagiarizing six of her songs — “The Red Shoes” (2013), “Good Day” (2010), “Bbibbi” (2018), “Pitiful” (2009), “Boo” (2009) and “Celebrity” (2021) — from other artists and violating copyright law, filing a complaint with police in May last year.    
 
However, police dismissed the complaint in August of the same year, explaining that the accusations did not constitute a crime.  
 
Since IU filed the lawsuit, reports indicated that the defendant remained unresponsive throughout the trial, leading the court to proceed with the case through a public notification process.  
 
IU is also pursuing legal action against others who spread the unfounded plagiarism accusations online, as well as those who posted malicious content about the singer. Some individuals have already faced criminal punishment, including fines.    

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags IU lawsuit EDAM Entertainment

More in K-pop

IU’s plagiarism accuser ordered to pay 30 million won in compensation

Yoon supporters boycott brands advertised by IU over pro-impeachment stance

IU crowned as Korea's No. 1 artist by Billboard

Winner's Mino reportedly dating actor Park Ju-hyun

Makestar opens first K-pop merchandise store in Shanghai

Related Stories

IU hands out garbage bags to Sangam-dong residents ahead of World Cup Stadium concert

Drones, Tweety Bird and fireworks: IU celebrates 100th concert with a bang

IU donates 250 million won to organizations in need to mark her birthday

IU donates 300 million won to medical, welfare organizations to mark 15th debut anniversary

IU's agency will show 'no leniency' for those who spread rumors about singer
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)