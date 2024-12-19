NewJeans, ILLIT, Le Sserafim to perform at Japan Record Awards on Dec. 30
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 13:50
Girl groups NewJeans, ILLIT and Le Sserafim will take the stage at the 66th Japan Record Awards on Dec. 30, the event’s organizer and broadcaster TBS said on Thursday.
NewJeans is set to showcase its Japanese debut single, “Supernatural,” at this year’s Japan Record Awards, one of the most prestigious music award ceremonies in the nation.
NewJeans was named the winner of the Excellence Award for “Supernatural," also making the group a candidate for the Grand Prix Award as the only K-pop nominee for the honor.
The Grand Prix Award winner will be announced at the event, while the winners of the other categories were unveiled on Nov. 21.
ILLIT will perform “Magnetic” at the awards ceremony. The song sat at No. 15 on Billboard Japan’s annual HOT 100 chart, the highest for a K-pop track. The group was named the winner of the New Artist Award.
Le Sserafim will perform “Crazy -Japanese ver.-.” The group will bring home the Special International Music Award, becoming the first K-pop group to earn this recognition.
NewJeans made its official Japanese debut on June 21 and held the "Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome" concert tour on June 26 and 27 at the Tokyo Dome, making NewJeans the fastest foreign act to perform at the venue. The band is set to perform at “Countdown Japan" on Dec. 31.
ILLIT will perform at TV Asahi’s “Music Station Super Live 2024” on Dec. 27 and at NHK’s annual year-end music event, “Kohaku Uta Gassen,” on Dec. 31.
Le Sserafim hosted its inaugural fan meet and greet event in Japan, titled “Le Sserafim Fan Meeting Fearnada 2024 S/S — Japan.” The group held a total of nine such events from June 29 to July 31. Le Sserafim is also scheduled to perform at the “Kohaku Uta Gassen.”
