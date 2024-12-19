'Time to Be Strong,' 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and other films to see in Korean cinemas
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:16
Time to Be Strong (12)
Drama / 99 min. / Korean / Dec. 18
What happens to K-pop stars when they retire after failing to steal the spotlight?
Three retired K-pop idols embark on a trip to Jeju Island. Having left behind the remnants of their careers, they carry the weight of unspoken wounds and unresolved emotions, yearning to reclaim their youthful exuberance.
As they confront painful memories, the friends gradually begin to move forward. This journey, reminiscent of a long-overdue school trip missed during their student days, becomes an opportunity for soul-searching and self-discovery.
The film, funded by the National Human Rights Commission, sheds light on the human rights of K-pop singers.
Ha Seo-yoon, Choi Sung-eun and Hyun Woo-seok portray the three former K-pop idols: Sarang, Sumin and Tae-hee, respectively. Choi is known for her role in “Gentleman” (2022), while Hyun gained recognition for his performance in “A Home from Home” (2022). The film is directed by rookie filmmaker Namkoong Sun, who previously worked as a writer on “The Housemaid” (2010).
Mufasa: The Lion King (ALL)
Animation / 118 min. / English / Dec. 18
A story from the world of "The Lion King" features fresh characters and a new narrative.
In the area known as the Pride Lands, orphaned cub Mufasa meets Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. While forming a bond, the two cubs share their desire to become brothers. Taka’s dad Obasi, who puts so much emphasis on pure royal blood, reluctantly embraces Mufasa into his family, resigning to his son’s unwavering stubbornness.
One day, the white lion Kiros and his white lion pack invade the Pride Lands and attack the royal family. As little cubs, Mufasa and Taka, are unable to help their family chase off the white lions. Mufasa, eager to take revenge on the white lions and restore the Pride Lands, and Taka, reluctant to risk his own life, embark on a journey together.
Aaron Pierre, known for his roles in "Old" (2021) and "Brother" (2022), voices Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr., recognized for "Waves" (2019), provides the voice for Taka. Barry Jenkins, known for his work on “Moonlight” (2016), directs the film.
About Family (12)
Comedy / 107 min. / Korean / Dec. 11
A manduguk [dumpling soup] restaurant owner who has longed for grandchildren has two kids claiming to be his grandchildren come into his life unexpectedly.
Mu-ok is troubled by his son Moon-seok’s choice to follow Buddhist teachings and not have children, leading to frequent conflicts between them. One day, a boy and a girl arrive at his restaurant and insist that Moon-seok is their biological father. Confused by their assertion, Mu-ok questions his son about it, and later, Moon-seok reflects on the fact that he had donated sperm prior to becoming a monk.
While awaiting the results of the genetic test for his son to gain legal custody of the children, Mu-ok discovers becoming a caregiver and a grandfather. Although he appears clumsy at first, Mu-ok forms a bond not only with his supposed grandchildren but also with other kids and the nuns at a convent school.
Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi, known for “Love Forecast” (2015) and “Little Forest” (2018), takes on the role of monk Moon-seok and Kim Yun-seok, known for “Noryang: Deadly Sea” (2023) and “Escape from Mogadishu” (2021), portrays Mu-ok, the owner of the 38-year-old dumpling restaurant.
Director Yang Woo-suk, known for his works “The Attorney” (2013) and “Steel Rain” (2017), directs the film.
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
Action / 99 min. / English / Dec. 18
When special forces stumble upon a village under the control of an evil entity, they strive to combat the force and restore peace.
Special agents Hellboy and Bobbie Jo Song transport a toxic, supernatural spider to their headquarters. Their train derails in the Appalachian Mountains, allowing the spider to escape. Stranded, they meet a local man named Tom Ferrell, who is seeking redemption from his past.
The agents search for Tom's ex-girlfriend, Cora Fisher, but when they arrive at her house, they find it empty. They soon realize that something terrible has happened in the village, and it is being controlled by a dark sorcerer known as the Crooked Man. With the help of a new recruit named Joe, they plan to confront him in order to save the village that is plagued by witches and curses.
"The Crooked Man" is the fourth film of the "Hellboy" franchise that began in 2004. "Hellboy" is based on Dark Horse comics "Hellboy," released in 1993.
Jack Kesy, known for his work in “The Killer” (2023) and “The Outpost” (2019), takes on the role of Hellboy, and Adeline Rudolph, who starred in “Resident Evil” (2022), portrays Bobbie Jo Song. Brian Taylor, known for “Crank” (2006) and “Dutch” (2021), takes the helm.
The Substance (19)
Thriller / 141 min. / English / Dec. 11
A fading Hollywood star seeking rejuvenation grows to resent the clone portraying her younger self.
Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star, is fired from her TV show due to her age. Desperate to regain her youth, she undergoes a black-market procedure that creates a younger clone, Sue.
While Sue enjoys fame and a hedonistic lifestyle, Elisabeth suffers as the aging original entity. The two become increasingly resentful of each other, leading to a tragic climax where Elisabeth attempts to kill Sue, only to become a monstrous individual herself.
Demi Moore, acclaimed for numerous hits including "Ghost" (1990), "A Few Good Men" (1992) and "Disclosure" (1994) takes on the role of Elisabeth Sparkle, and Margaret Qualley, who starred in "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" (2019) and "Maid" (2021), portrays Sue. Coralie Fargeat, known for "Revenge" (2017) and "Reality+" (2014), helms the film.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)