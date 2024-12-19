K-pop fans fill movie theaters as concert film trend takes off

Korean remake of Taiwanese romance film 'Secret' to premiere in January

Ha Jung-woo crime film 'Nocturnal' to open in theaters on Feb. 5

Romance with an outer space twist: Actors assemble for new series 'When the Stars Gossip'

'Time to Be Strong,' 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Related Stories

'About Family,' 'Small Things Like These' and other films to see in cinemas

The most-anticipated musical of the year finally returns to the stage

A warning about ‘the fall of the moon’

Comedy film 'About Family' set to warm hearts this winter

A warning about ‘the fall of the moon’ (KOR)