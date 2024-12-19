Big Mama's Lee Young-hyun releases 3rd full-length solo album 'Private'
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:30
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Lee Young-hyun, better known as a member of one of Korea's greatest vocal quartets Big Mama, released her third full-length solo album "Private" on Thursday.
"Private" is the singer's first full-length album in eight years. The album contains 11 tracks, 10 of which Lee took part in writing the lyrics and music for.
There is no one lead track because all the songs are just as important in revealing her most personal and private thoughts, the singer said. The tracks include "Just Love," "Star," "Delayed Farewell" and more.
"They're not as powerful as the one's from the past, but the songs are still warm," Lee told reporters during a showcase held on Thursday in southern Seoul.
Lee debuted in 2003 as part of vocal quartet Big Mama, famed for their ballads such as "Resignation" (2003) and "Forsake" (2006). The two songs were also composed and written by Lee.
"It was only love for me in my 20s and 30s, other than work," she said. "But after I got married and had two children, I learned that there are different kinds of love. That made me see the world in a different light and that's what's on the album."
Lee will hold three year-end concerts at the Coex Auditorium on Dec. 28, 29 and 31 in southern Seoul.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)