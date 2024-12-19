 Korean media corporates block India's illegal websites distributing K-content
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

Korean media corporates block India's illegal websites distributing K-content

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 15:40
A screen capture of website kissasian.lu, which is currently blocked [CJ ENM]

A screen capture of website kissasian.lu, which is currently blocked [CJ ENM]

 
Korean media corporates SLL JoongAng, SBS and CJ ENM successfully blocked access to India’s illegal content websites that were distributing Korean content, the companies said Thursday.  
 
The three companies, who are members of the Copyright Overseas promotion Association (COA), teamed up with members of the Motion Picture Association (MPA) and blocked 64 illegal domains, including kissasian, asianhd, dramanice, Asianc, and 45 associated websites.  
 

Related Article

 
The three companies and MPA members filed a lawsuit in August with the High Court in New Delhi, requesting an order to block access to the illegal websites to protect Korean content and encourage the use of legal services.
 
In early September, the court gave an order to prohibit access to major illegal global infringement sites within India, saying the illegal service providers were “disregarding” the copyrights of the plaintiffs and other copyright holders.  
 
“India’s court decision has become a major help in protecting Korean content and has left a great example of international cooperation between private organizations to protect copyright,” the companies said.
 
The COA, launched in 2017, has been collaborating with numerous domestic and overseas organizations to take action against the copyright infringement of Korean content. The COA and the MPA have been jointly carrying out projects against copyright infringements inside and outside of Korea. The most effective method to do so is blocking access to illegal content websites with the help of local forces, according to SLL.
 
“We will continue to focus more efforts and work together through COA to protect Korean content overseas,” SLL JoongAng said in a press release.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags copyright

More in Television

Korean media corporates block India's illegal websites distributing K-content

Actor Kim Tae-ri to be face of Culture Ministry's 'Hanbok Wave' project

SLL JoongAng takes action against illegal distribution of 'The Tale of Lady Ok'

Netflix's 'Single’s Inferno' to return for fourth season in January

G-Dragon, "Infinite Challenge" members to star in new variety show

Related Stories

Songwriter Pdogg wins Grand Prize at Komca Award for third straight year

Korea, the Philippines to reinforce music copyright management

National Museum of Copyright opens in Jinju

Culture Ministry says OTT services must now pay for copyrighted music

[THINK ENGLISH] KBDF halts streaming of foreign films in protest of copyright payment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)