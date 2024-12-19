Hanwha Ocean secure contract to build 'smart frigates'
Hanwha Ocean signed a contract worth 839.1 billion won ($578.60 million) with the state-run Defense Acquisition Program Administration to construct the first two Ulsan-class Batch-IV frigates on Thursday.
The shipbuilder said it aims to deliver the state-of-the-art vessels to the Republic of Korea Navy by 2030.
The Ulsan-class Batch-IV project, also known as FFX Batch-IV, represents the final phase of a four-stage project to replace aging Ulsan-class frigates, which have been in service since the 1980s. Under the project, a total of six advanced frigates are planned.
The first two Batch-IV frigates will succeed the FFX Batch-III Nos. 5 and 6 but maintain a similar displacement and overall design. Despite these similarities, Hanwha Ocean emphasized that the new frigates will be differentiated as “smart frigates,” incorporating cutting-edge technology and innovative features.
According to Hanwha Ocean, the Batch-IV frigates will be equipped with upgraded combat systems and four advanced weapon types, as well as newly integrated systems, including the Close-In Weapon System-II and Electronic Warfare Equipment-II.
The design also includes features aimed at reducing crew requirements and improving living and operational conditions for personnel. Furthermore, the ships will include a cyber security monitoring system to counter cyber threats and advanced capabilities to address unmanned aerial vehicle threats.
"As the only company to have constructed the full lineup under the KDX-I, II and III programs, we have delivered the largest number of destroyers currently operated by the Republic of Korea Navy," an official from Hanwha Ocean said. "With the successful delivery of Batch-IV Nos. 1 and 2, we aim to strengthen the nation’s naval power and contribute to self-reliant defense capabilities."
