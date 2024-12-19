 Senate approves defense bill to maintain U.S. troop presence in South Korea
Senate approves defense bill to maintain U.S. troop presence in South Korea

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 10:34
AH-64 Apache helicopter flies near Gyeonggi on Oct. 30. [YONHAP]

The Senate approved an annual defense policy bill Wednesday that calls for maintaining some 28,500 American troops in South Korea and reaffirming the United States' deterrence commitment to the Asian ally.
 
In an 85-14 vote, the Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2025, which authorizes $895 billion for national defense programs. The House approved the legislation a week ago.
 

Related Article

 
Congress passes the bill each year to set defense policy and funding priorities and give guidance on a range of key security matters.
 
The bill highlighted the "sense of Congress" that the U.S. secretary of defense should reinforce the alliance with South Korea by maintaining the presence of some 28,500 U.S. Forces Korea personnel and affirming the United States' commitment to extended deterrence.
 
Extended deterrence refers to the United States' pledge to use the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear, to defend its ally.
 
Its passage came amid growing concerns that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might try to reduce U.S. troops stationed in South Korea, as well as their military exercises, given his America First credo that experts say might see Washington curtail its costly military engagement overseas.
 
With the passage of the bill by both chambers of Congress, the bill now needs to be signed by the president.

Yonhap
