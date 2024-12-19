Belgrade to be transformed into 'world’s largest playground' for Expo 2027, Serbian ambassador says
“The idea behind Expo 2027 in Belgrade is to transform the city into the world’s largest playground, celebrating human resilience through the power of play,” said Grbic in an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at the Serbian Embassy in Jung District, central Seoul on Thursday. “In these challenging times, I believe a little more play is exactly what we need. Therefore, I would like to extend a warm invitation to Korea to join this event and showcase the beauty of its contemporary culture and creativity to the world.”
Korean expertise in green technologies, smart city development and hospitality management particularly presents valuable opportunities for collaboration, Grbic emphasized.
The Bureau International des Expositions elected Serbia as the host country of Specialised Expo 2027 in 2023.
With approximately 120 participating countries expected at the Expo 2027 in Belgrade, the event is set to welcome around 6 million visitors to the Serbian capital, and the embassy most heartily welcomes Koreans to the city.
Meanwhile, ongoing Korea-Serbia EPA negotiations signal a commitment to deepening trade ties and could further enhance cooperation and mutual benefits for both countries, the ambassador said.
Grbic also outlined specific agendas for the Expo 2027, sectors in which Belgrade seeks partnerships with Seoul, and heightening bilateral relations between Korea and Serbia.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Expo 2027's theme, "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All," highlights Serbia's cultural richness. How does Serbia plan to reflect this theme in the pavilions and programming, and what unique contributions can Korean culture make to this vision?
Serbia’s theme, "Play for Humanity," is a celebration of the transformative power of play through sports and music. This theme will be embodied in three thematic pavilions: Power of Play, Play for Progress, and Play Together. Each pavilion offers interactive exhibits, encourages playful exploration, and fosters collaboration through sports and music. For instance, the Play Together pavilion will create a platform for global cultural exchanges, where Korean culture, with its vibrant K-pop, traditional music and taekwondo, can make a significant impact. By integrating Korean performances, workshops and collaborative projects, Serbia envisions a dynamic fusion of cultures that embodies the spirit of unity and creativity.
With an expected influx of 6 million tourists, how is Serbia preparing its infrastructure and economy to maximize the benefits of Expo 2027? Are there specific sectors, such as tourism or tech, where Serbia seeks partnerships with Korea?
The 6 million forecast is optimistic, I know, but in Serbia, we are always optimistic. To that goal, we have undertaken major upgrades in infrastructure, including transportation and accommodations. With Belgrade as the hub, enhancements include the development of the EXPO Village, improved road networks like E-70 and E-75, and expansions at Nikola Tesla Airport. The tourism sector will see new hotels and recreational spaces to meet visitor demand. Serbia seeks partnerships in sectors such as sustainable tourism, technology integration for smart infrastructure, and digital innovation. Korean expertise in green technologies, smart city development and hospitality management presents a valuable opportunity for collaboration.
Expo 2027 was presented as a "Green Agenda" at COP29. What specific sustainability goals does Serbia aim to achieve during the Expo, and how can Korea's green technologies play a role?
Serbia’s "Green Agenda" for Expo 2027 prioritizes sustainability, focusing on renewable energy, waste management and environmentally friendly transportation. Smart urban interventions such as Playground Earth will highlight sustainable living practices. Serbia aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the event through renewable energy sources and advanced waste recycling systems. Notably, Hyundai Engineering recently secured a 2 trillion won ($1.39 billion) contract to construct a 1.2GW solar power plant with an energy storage system in Serbia — the largest overseas solar project ever won by a Korean construction company. This groundbreaking collaboration is expected to significantly enhance Serbia’s renewable energy infrastructure and showcases the potential for Korean green technologies to play a pivotal role in Expo 2027’s sustainability goals.
With over 100 countries expected to participate, how is Serbia promoting cross-cultural exchange? Are there plans for joint cultural projects with Korea during or before the Expo?
While specific cultural projects have not been finalized, potential collaborations could include hosting K-pop performances, traditional Korean arts exhibitions and taekwondo demonstrations alongside Serbian folklore, literature and music. Additionally, I believe there is room for pre-Expo events in Korea to strengthen ties and generate enthusiasm for the Expo. Such initiatives would highlight shared values of creativity, resilience and collaboration, fostering a deeper understanding between the two nations.
Major upgrades in transportation and facilities are underway for the Expo. What progress has been made, and what role do international collaborations, including with Korea, play in these developments?
Serbia has made significant progress in upgrading its transportation and facilities, including new road and railroad networks, improved public transport and the development of the EXPO Village. International collaborations have been instrumental, and Serbia welcomes Korean expertise in infrastructure development. Korea’s advanced transport systems and construction technologies could enhance Serbia’s capabilities, ensuring the successful execution of the Expo and long-term benefits for regional connectivity.
Serbia has highlighted innovation in sports and music as part of the Expo theme. Could you elaborate on Serbia's strategies to integrate these sectors with cutting-edge technology, and what lessons or support from Korea could be beneficial?
Serbia plans to integrate sports and music with cutting-edge technology through initiatives like hybrid sports pitches and interactive music stages. These will incorporate augmented reality, AI and immersive experiences to enhance visitor engagement. Korea’s expertise in technology-driven entertainment and innovations in Esports can provide valuable insights. Collaborative projects, such as developing smart sports arenas and virtual music platforms, would enrich the Expo experience.
Serbia is leveraging Air Serbia to promote the Expo internationally. How does the government plan to raise awareness in Korea, and are there any specific events or campaigns planned?
Air Serbia has recently opened a representative office in Seoul, reflecting its growing focus on enhancing connections between Serbia and Asia. This expansion includes the introduction of a new direct route between Belgrade and Shanghai starting January 2024, alongside existing routes to Tianjin and Guangzhou. These developments strengthen connectivity and provide significant opportunities for business and tourism. While specific campaigns targeting Korea may not be in place, these initiatives naturally position Serbia as an attractive destination and enhance cultural and economic exchanges in the lead-up to the Expo.
As the first Expo in the Western Balkans, how does Serbia envision the event influencing regional development and cooperation? Could Korea play a role in supporting this regional impact?
As the first Expo in the Western Balkans, Serbia aims to position the region as a hub for innovation and cultural exchange. The event will foster regional development through infrastructure investments, tourism growth and cross-border collaboration. Serbia’s recent diplomatic achievements reflect its growing importance on the global stage, as highlighted by high-profile visits this year from leaders such as Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and others. The country’s high growth rate, the second highest in Europe, rich mineral resources and favorable investment climate have made it an attractive partner for global powers. Korea could play a significant role by leveraging its expertise in energy, biomedical technologies and smart city projects. Additionally, the ongoing Korea-Serbia EPA negotiations signal a commitment to deepening trade ties, which could further enhance cooperation and mutual benefits for both nations.
The Expo has emphasized engaging children and youth. Are there initiatives targeting Korean students or young professionals to encourage their participation in this global event?
Serbia plans to engage children and youth through educational programs, competitions and internships. Initiatives targeting Korean students include collaborative projects with Serbian schools and universities, such as cultural exchanges and innovation challenges. These programs aim to inspire young minds and encourage active participation in shaping the Expo’s vision.
What are Serbia’s long-term plans for the infrastructure and partnerships developed for Expo 2027, and how might Korea fit into these future aspirations?
Serbia’s long-term plans include transforming Expo infrastructure into lasting assets such as the National Stadium, public spaces and smart urban areas. Among the major infrastructures to be built from scratch, let me point out the new Belgrade Fair, International Forum of Play, residential and hotel zones, national stadium, aquatic center, and EXPO village.
Partnerships developed during the Expo will drive ongoing innovation and economic growth. Additionally, the city of Novi Sad has demonstrated its commitment to smart city development, supported by a collaboration between Samsung SDS and KDI. This partnership included a feasibility study for a smart city control system, providing strategic road maps and implementation plans for Novi Sad. Serbia’s broader commitment to renewable energy, green technologies and smart urban solutions creates opportunities for global partnerships and ensures a legacy of innovation and sustainability.
