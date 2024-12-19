 NIS confirms 100 North Korean troops killed in Ukraine combat, 1,000 injured
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 11:44 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 11:49
A photo of what a Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda described to be Russian and North Korean soldiers killed in combat. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) confirmed Thursday that at least 100 North Korean troops dispatched to Russia for combat against Ukraine have been killed, with another 1,000 injured.
 
This confirmation comes one day after a senior U.S. official revealed that “several hundred” North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian forces had been killed or wounded.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
NIS confirms 100 North Korean troops killed in Ukraine combat, 1,000 injured

