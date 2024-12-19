North Korea criticizes U.S. and South Korea for condemning its military ties with Russia

North Korea on Thursday denounced the United States, South Korea and other nations for issuing a joint statement condemning military cooperation between the North and Russia, claiming they were "distorting and slandering" the essence of its "normal" cooperative ties with Moscow.An unnamed spokesperson at North Korea's foreign ministry released the statement as the U.S., South Korea, the European Union and eight other countries on Monday condemned growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow "in the strongest possible terms."North Korea defended its military alignment with Russia as a legitimate act against threats from the United States, but it made no mention of its troop deployment to Russia in support of Moscow's war in Ukraine or the casualties of their soldiers during the war."The hostile act of the U.S. and its vassal forces constitutes a serious threat undermining the foundation of international peace and security, which goes beyond politically motivated provocation," the spokesperson said.North Korea claimed the United States and others' reactions have proved its military cooperation with Russia is "very effective" in deterring Washington and the West's "ill-intended extension of influence and ensuring the balance of power."North Korea has sent more than 10,000 troops to Russia in support of the war in Ukraine, spawning concerns about an escalation of the protracted conflict.The United States said Monday that North Korean troops suffered some "significant losses" during combat alongside Russian forces against Ukraine, marking its first confirmation of North Korean casualties during the war.Ukraine's intelligence authorities have said that some 200 Russian and North Korean soldiers were estimated to have been killed while fighting in combined units against Ukrainian forces.Yonhap