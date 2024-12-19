 U.S. warns Russia may accept North Korea's nuclear program, reversing denuclearization stance
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

U.S. warns Russia may accept North Korea's nuclear program, reversing denuclearization stance

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 09:44
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, speaks from the president's chair during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Dec. 3. [AFP/YONHAP]

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, speaks from the president's chair during a UN Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on Dec. 3. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
The United States believes Russia may be close to accepting North Korea's nuclear weapons program in a reversal of its longstanding commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, its ambassador to the United Nations said Wednesday.
 
During a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield revealed U.S. information that Moscow has transferred air defense systems to the North while underscoring the United States' concerns over Moscow's "intent" to share satellite and space technologies with Pyongyang.
 

Related Article

 
She also offered the U.S.' assessment that Pyongyang has shipped more than 20,000 shipping containers of munitions to Russia to date, including at least 6 million heavy artillery rounds, along with well over 100 ballistic missiles.
 
"Alarmingly, we assess that Russia may be close to accepting North Korea's nuclear weapons program, reversing Moscow's decade-long commitment to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," the ambassador said during the meeting presided over by her as this month's rotating UNSC president.
 
"We believe that Moscow will become more reluctant not only to criticize Pyongyang's development of nuclear weapons but also further obstruct the passage of sanctions or resolutions condemning North Korea's destabilizing behavior as we've already seen," she added.

Yonhap
tags Korea North Korea U.S. UNSC

More in North Korea

NIS confirms 100 North Korean troops killed in Ukraine combat, 1,000 injured

North Korea criticizes U.S. and South Korea for condemning its military ties with Russia

U.S. warns Russia may accept North Korea's nuclear program, reversing denuclearization stance

Video shows North Korean casualties swamping hospital in Russia's Kursk region

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death

Related Stories

South's ambassador to UN condemns North's ICBM launch in 'strongest possible terms'

South Korea sets out on UNSC presidency, plans meeting on North's human rights

New U.S. sanctions on North after security council resolution fails

U.S. calls for UNSC action, says Russia, China responsible for N. Korea's provocative actions

UN report notes North Korea's continued nuclear, missile programs
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)