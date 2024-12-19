1,500 troops, 100 military vehicles, 12 helicopters deployed to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Defense Ministry data
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 16:26
-
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
A total of 1,500 troops, along with more than 100 military vehicles and 12 helicopters, were deployed to the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, following President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, Ministry of National Defense data indicated Thursday.
The troops carried firearms such as pistols, machine guns and sniper rifles, and although not individually issued, the contingent carried over 10,000 rounds of live ammunition, according to materials submitted by the Defense Ministry to Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Baek Seung-ah.
The Army Special Warfare Command and Capital Defense Command deployed 107 military vehicles, including 26 large transport buses, 15 medium-sized buses, 25 military motorcycles and smaller tactical vehicles with bulletproof bodies.
Additionally, 12 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters flew to the National Assembly that night, carrying special forces from the 707th Special Mission Group.
The total size of the martial law force confirmed so far was approximately 1,500 troops, including those from the Army Special Warfare Command, the Capital Defense Command, the Defense Counterintelligence Command and the Defense Intelligence Command.
The Army Special Warfare Command deployed the most troops at 1,139, including 197 personnel from the 707th Special Mission Group, an elite unit ordinarily tasked with carrying out special missions such as eliminating enemy leaders. The number also included 400 troops from the First Airborne Brigade, 271 from the Third Airborne Brigade and 49 from the Special Operations Aviation Group.
The Army Special Warfare Command was tasked with blockading the National Assembly, the National Election Commission and the DP headquarters.
The Defense Counterintelligence Command deployed around 200 troops to the National Assembly and the National Election Commission on Dec. 3. In particular, 49 counterintelligence agents formed a team to arrest key figures, including members of the National Assembly.
Plans to detain arrested figures at an underground bunker near Gwanak District in western Seoul were also crafted, according to the data obtained by Rep. Baek.
From the Capital Defense Command, 211 troops from the Military Police Group and the First Security Corps were deployed as part of the martial law forces. Of these, 61 were privates.
The Defense Intelligence Command mobilized about 30 troops, including special operators usually tasked with operations to infiltrate North Korea.
On the day of the martial law declaration, martial law troops were equipped with bulletproof helmets and vests, night vision goggles and other equipment, and carried various firearms such as machine guns.
The data obtained by Rep. Baek also revealed that the martial law troops carried batons, tasers and drone-jamming guns.
It also confirmed that the martial law forces carried around 10,000 live rounds on Dec. 3.
However, the military’s position is that they did not issue the live ammunition to individual soldiers or special operators but instead stored them in cartridge cases inside vehicles and helicopters.
BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)