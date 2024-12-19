 Acting President Han Duck-soo requests National Assembly reconsider six DP-backed bills
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 10:52 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 10:58
Acting President Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting convened at the Central Government Complex in Seoul on Thursday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

Acting President Han Duck-soo on Thursday requested the National Assembly reconsider six contentious bills led by the liberal Democratic Party (DP), exercising his presidential veto power.
 
The request came after the Cabinet decided to oppose the six DP-backed bills that were passed last month by the National Assembly. One of the bills included amendments to the Grain Management Act, which would oblige the government to buy unsold rice, previously vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol.


Han said he had contemplated what decision would be taken by a responsible government in a critical situation, saying he had "listened to the voices of the public, businesses and relevant ministries who would be affected by the bills.”

 
Han said the government should make a “responsible decision which prioritizes constitutional values and the nation’s future.”
 
Earlier in the day, Han introduced a motion to review the bills during a Cabinet meeting at the Central Government Complex in Seoul.
 
 
 

BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
tags Korea

