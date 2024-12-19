No evidence of election rigging found, Korea's spy agency says

Appellate court sentences ex-Gyeonggi vice governor to 7 years, 8 months for illegal payments to North Korea

Acting president Han exercises veto power on six DP bills

Constitutional Court attempts again and fails again to serve Yoon summons

Acting President Han faces tougher diplomatic challenges compared to 2016 impeachment

Prime Minister Han says he opposed martial law, apologizes for failing to stop it

Prime minister promises support as nation deals with martial law aftermath

What went down at the secretive Cabinet meeting leading to Yoon's martial declaration

Police summon prime minister and other Cabinet members for questioning