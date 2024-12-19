PPP floor leader poses punishments for failed impeachment motions
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 15:59
Kweon Seong-dong, acting head and floor leader of the conservative People Power Party, said Thursday that lawmakers who propose and vote in favor of impeachment motions that are later dismissed by the Constitutional Court should be prosecuted for abuse of power.
During a party strategy meeting at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, Kweon proposed a bipartisan legislative initiative to introduce measures aimed at preventing the recurrence of what he described as “endless impeachment motions.”
“Since the launch of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, the Democratic Party [DP] has indiscriminately submitted 28 impeachment motions,” Kweon said. “The greatest obstacle to national stability right now is the paralysis of government functions caused by the DP’s endless abuse of impeachment motions.”
“While the legislature can monitor the executive branch through investigations or special prosecutors when the administration errs, there are no measures to hold the legislature accountable when it paralyzes the executive branch through infinite impeachment motions,” said Kweon.
Kweon said punitive measures against the reckless use of impeachment motions are needed to uphold the principle of the separation of powers and prevent legislative overreach.
