Prosecution raids NOI over martial law 'arrest squad' allegations
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 18:44 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 19:15
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Prosecutors raided the National Office of Investigation (NOI) under the National Police Agency Thursday over allegations of providing the Dec. 3 martial law declaration with personnel for "arrest squads."
Park Se-hyun, head of the prosecutors' special investigation headquarters and Seoul High Prosecutors' Office chief, raided the NOI, Yeongdeungpo Police Precinct and the Ministry of National Defense Criminal Investigation Command. The investigators confiscated multiple cellphones, including the device of Woo Jong-soo, the head of the NOI.
The prosecution said the investigation concerns "suspicions related to arrest squad activities during the martial law crisis."
The NOI is accused of supporting the arrest squads with detectives from its violent crimes division following a request from the Defense Counterintelligence Command on Dec. 3 during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law. These squads allegedly targeted key political figures for detention.
During recent interrogations of Defense Counterintelligence Command officials, the prosecution uncovered evidence of communication between the command and NOI officials on the day of the martial law declaration. Investigators summoned detectives from Yeongdeungpo Police Station, including Chief Kang Sang-moon and NOI investigation planning coordinator Yoon Seung-young, who were allegedly deployed as part of the arrest squads, for questioning.
The Defense Counterintelligence Command is believed to have attempted the detention of 14 to 15 key figures, including National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, liberal Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung and former conservative People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon, on Dec. 3.
Prosecutors suspect that the NOI deployed 10 violent crime detectives as requested by the Defense Counterintelligence Command, placing them on standby near the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, for potential involvement in arrest squad activities.
Prosecutors reportedly obtained testimony from a mid-ranking police official who claimed to have overheard the term "arrest" during discussions about personnel support between the Defense Counterintelligence Command and NOI.
The NOI acknowledged providing a list of 10 detectives at the Defense Counterintelligence Command's request on the night of Dec. 3, citing "confusion in the field in Yeouido." However, the investigative body has not confirmed whether those officers were actually dispatched to the scene.
The NOI has been collaborating with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), forming the joint investigation headquarters to investigate the Dec. 3 declaration of martial law. The headquarters were engaged in ongoing jurisdictional competition with the prosecution.
Prosecutor General Shim Woo-jung made the decision to transfer the case of Yoon’s alleged role as the ringleader of the insurrection to the CIO on Wednesday, despite opposition from key figures, one of who was Park.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)