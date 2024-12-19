Bar hostess, former actor sentenced to prison over extorting late actor Lee Sun-kyun
A bar hostess and a former actor who extorted a total of 350 million won ($241,000) from late actor Lee Sun-kyun were sentenced to prison by a court on Thursday.
The Incheon District Court sentenced the bar hostess, who took 300 million won from the late actor, to three and a half years in prison for extortion.
The former actor, who extorted 50 million won, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison under the same charge.
Both sentences were less than the seven-year prison sentences requested by prosecutors during the trial held in November.
“Due to the hostess’ actions, the court saw that Lee must have suffered fear and severe mental pain,” the court said. “And the former actor also directly threatened the victim, further aggravating his emotional suffering.”
“The victim took his own life after news spread of a drug investigation,” the court added. “While other factors may have been one of the causes, it is undeniable that the defendants' actions of extortion contributed to his death.”
The court also stated the reason behind the sentences, saying, “The bar hostess was also being threatened by the former actor, which influenced the crime.”
“The court also considered that the former actor acknowledged wrongdoing and showed remorse, and also has to support a child,” it said.
The hostess was arrested and indicted in January for blackmailing Lee in September of last year and extorting 300 million won. She directly called him, claiming her phone had been hacked and that she was being blackmailed and needed money.
Police investigations later revealed that the supposed “hacker” was the former actor who lived in the same apartment complex and was acquainted with the hostess.
After failing to extort money from the hostess, the former actor directly blackmailed Lee in October of last year, demanding 100 million won. The former actor was able to extort 50 million won from Lee.
The hostess, who has six prior convictions related to drugs, was previously arrested and indicted in November of last year for using methamphetamine and marijuana on three occasions. In October, the individual was sentenced to one year in prison for these offenses.
Lee was found dead while under investigation in an apparent suicide at a park in central Seoul on Dec. 27 last year.
Lee rose to global fame for his lead role in the Oscar-winning 2019 film “Parasite.” He debuted in 2001 through an MBC sitcom and is famed for his roles in multiple Korean films and dramas, such as "All About My Wife" (2012), "A Hard Day" (2014), "My Mister" (2018) and "Kingmaker" (2022).
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
