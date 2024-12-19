NewJeans members donate 100 million won to children's charity
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 17:29
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Members of girl group NewJeans donated 100 million won ($69,000) to children's charity ChildFund Korea in their own names, not as NewJeans, the organization said Thursday.
The money will go toward supporting 30 households with children or teenagers who have to take care of their family members suffering from disabilities, disease or old age.
The five members — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — made the donation in order to help the struggling youngsters get through the winter, according to ChildFund Korea.
"We made the donation to help children and teenagers taking care of their family receive the necessary funding for healthy growth," the members told ChildFund Korea. "We will keep on heeding the voices of children so that they may fulfill their dreams."
NewJeans members on Saturday set up a new Instagram account named NewJeanz and have been posting their own content, separate from the official NewJeans account managed by ADOR.
ADOR warned of possible legal measures against the members regarding the new account.
