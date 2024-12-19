Police launch investigation into Winner member Mino's alleged dereliction of military duty
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 17:19
The police launched an investigation into Winner member Mino’s alleged dereliction of military duty, according to the police on Thursday.
The case was filed with the Mapo Police Precinct by a netizen on Wednesday following media reports alleging that Mino had been manipulating his attendance record to overuse his military leave.
Local media outlet Dispatch reported on Tuesday morning that the rapper and singer had been taking advantage of his connection with an official to overuse his military leave. The official mentioned in the report holds a high-ranking position at the community facility where Mino is fulfilling his military duty as a social service agent.
His agency, YG Entertainment, denied the rumor later in the day, saying, “Mino has been taking leave in accordance with the military regulations, particularly sick leave for his medical treatment.”
Mino had disclosed in shows like “Dr. Oh's Golden Clinic” (2021-2024) that he had been experiencing mental health issues.
The Winner member began his military service on March 24 last year and is set to be discharged on Dec. 23. Social service agents that breach military regulations may face an extension of their military service.
The Military Manpower Administration launched an investigation into the allegation on Tuesday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
