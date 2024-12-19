 Sluggish economy strains 'Temperature Tower of Love'
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 18:24
 
A pedestrian walks by the “Temperature Tower of Love″ installed in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Dec. 19. The electronic display shows that the public donation score is at 47.5 degrees Celsius, lower than that of last year’s same period, which was 52 degrees Celsius. The Community Chest of Korea, a non-profit fundraising organization, attributed the low achievement to a strained economy and uncertain domestic situation. [NEWS1]

A pedestrian walks by the “Temperature Tower of Love″ installed in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Dec. 19. The electronic display shows that the public donation score is at 47.5 degrees Celsius, lower than that of last year’s same period, which was 52 degrees Celsius. The Community Chest of Korea, a non-profit fundraising organization, attributed the low achievement to a strained economy and uncertain domestic situation.  
Sluggish economy strains 'Temperature Tower of Love'

