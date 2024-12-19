A dizzy maze

The ruling People Power Party (PPP) finds itself in a quandary. While it fears being labeled as traitors if it supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose martial law declaration has thrown the nation into turmoil, opposing impeachment risks sending the message that it is indulging Yoon, which could fuel public anger. The PPP seems to be spinning in circles and making itself dizzy. [PARK YOUNG-SEOK]