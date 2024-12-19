 A dizzy maze
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Cartoons

print dictionary print

A dizzy maze

Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 20:43 Updated: 19 Dec. 2024, 20:48
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) finds itself in a quandary. While it fears being labeled as traitors if it supports the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose martial law declaration has thrown the nation into turmoil, opposing impeachment risks sending the message that it is indulging Yoon, which could fuel public anger. The PPP seems to be spinning in circles and making itself dizzy. [PARK YOUNG-SEOK]
tags cartoon opinion

More in Cartoons

A dizzy maze

I do know the law...

Let me take the wheel!

Out in the cold

Two different ways

Related Stories

Acting President Han Duck-soo's first political test (KOR)

How Yoon made two common investing mistakes

When a political party fails

Solving labor and management issues like Sweden

When?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)