Today's fortune: Dec. 19, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1936: Parents rarely win against their children.1948: Familiar things bring the most comfort.1960: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.1972: Protect and value what you already have over seeking new things.1984: Align with your superiors’ expectations.1996: Focus on learning rather than immediate profit.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1937: Reminisce about the past and share stories.1949: One way or another, it’s all the same.1961: Old things often prove to be the best.1973: Avoid overambitious investments.1985: You might gain new insights while working.1997: Avoid dismissing elders as outdated or irrelevant.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1938: Cherish traditions and respect them.1950: Prioritize yourself before worrying about others.1962: You might be lucky with food today.1974: Useful information or proposals may come your way.1986: Expect progress rather than setbacks.1998: Pursue your goals with passion and energy.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1939: A peaceful day awaits you.1951: Expect a relaxed and leisurely day.1963: Things you are working on may proceed smoothly.1975: Unplanned tasks or opportunities may arise.1987: Build mutually beneficial relationships.1999: Your image and reputation may improve.Wealth: goodHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: southeast1940: Everything may feel perfectly aligned today.1952: Follow your heart — it’s the right time.1964: Preserve and secure even small gains.1976: Unity and collaboration are the keys to success.1988: Progress comes through blending ideas and efforts.2000: Broaden your network and strengthen connections.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: east1941: There’s always something new to learn.1953: Explore using technology like the internet or smartphones.1965: Your morning might be more productive than your afternoon.1977: Do not skip meals, even if you’re busy.1989: Avoid rushing — act with caution and precision.2001: Dress warmly rather than prioritizing style.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: south1942: Focus on letting go rather than accumulating.1954: Release old things to make space for the new.1966: Stick with what you know and trust.1978: Do not think only you can handle a task — delegate wisely.1990: Foster positive relationships with those around you.2002: Take care of yourself before worrying about others.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: west1943: Eat well and maintain a positive outlook on life.1955: Smiling brings good fortune.1967: Approach tasks with enthusiasm.1979: Keep your good deeds discreet.1991: Embrace competition as an opportunity.2003: Stay confident but avoid arrogance.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: happyLucky direction: north1944: Today is always the best day.1956: Your life may feel filled with happiness.1968: Achieve your goals and enjoy a sense of fulfillment.1980: Dreams may come true.1992: Luck may favor you in unexpected ways.2004: An exciting and uplifting day awaits.Wealth: steadyHealth: healthyLove: romanticLucky direction: east1945: A day filled with both giving and receiving affection.1957: Regardless of conflicts, your spouse is the best.1969: Trust your spouse for family harmony.1981: Mutual understanding may bring progress and ease.1993: You may get to do something you truly enjoy.2005: Positive developments in romantic relationships.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: socialLucky direction: north1946: Nothing particularly good or bad will stand out.1958: Life’s challenges are more similar than they appear.1970: Differences in perspectives may arise with others.1982: Meetings or appointments might fill your day.1994: New experiences or changes may occur.2006: Foster good relationships with friends.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1935: Avoid eating cold food.1947: Worrying won’t solve problems — let it go.1959: Silence is better than unnecessary words.1971: Listen more and speak less.1983: Keep record of promises in writing.1995: Hard work may not always get immediate recognition.2007: Use kind and polite words in all situations.