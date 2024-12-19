Today's fortune: Dec. 19, 2024
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 07:10
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024 (Nov. 19 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1936: Parents rarely win against their children.
1948: Familiar things bring the most comfort.
1960: Eat well even if you lack an appetite.
1972: Protect and value what you already have over seeking new things.
1984: Align with your superiors’ expectations.
1996: Focus on learning rather than immediate profit.
Ox
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1937: Reminisce about the past and share stories.
1949: One way or another, it’s all the same.
1961: Old things often prove to be the best.
1973: Avoid overambitious investments.
1985: You might gain new insights while working.
1997: Avoid dismissing elders as outdated or irrelevant.
Tiger
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1938: Cherish traditions and respect them.
1950: Prioritize yourself before worrying about others.
1962: You might be lucky with food today.
1974: Useful information or proposals may come your way.
1986: Expect progress rather than setbacks.
1998: Pursue your goals with passion and energy.
Rabbit
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1939: A peaceful day awaits you.
1951: Expect a relaxed and leisurely day.
1963: Things you are working on may proceed smoothly.
1975: Unplanned tasks or opportunities may arise.
1987: Build mutually beneficial relationships.
1999: Your image and reputation may improve.
Dragon
Wealth: good
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: southeast
1940: Everything may feel perfectly aligned today.
1952: Follow your heart — it’s the right time.
1964: Preserve and secure even small gains.
1976: Unity and collaboration are the keys to success.
1988: Progress comes through blending ideas and efforts.
2000: Broaden your network and strengthen connections.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: east
1941: There’s always something new to learn.
1953: Explore using technology like the internet or smartphones.
1965: Your morning might be more productive than your afternoon.
1977: Do not skip meals, even if you’re busy.
1989: Avoid rushing — act with caution and precision.
2001: Dress warmly rather than prioritizing style.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1942: Focus on letting go rather than accumulating.
1954: Release old things to make space for the new.
1966: Stick with what you know and trust.
1978: Do not think only you can handle a task — delegate wisely.
1990: Foster positive relationships with those around you.
2002: Take care of yourself before worrying about others.
Sheep
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: west
1943: Eat well and maintain a positive outlook on life.
1955: Smiling brings good fortune.
1967: Approach tasks with enthusiasm.
1979: Keep your good deeds discreet.
1991: Embrace competition as an opportunity.
2003: Stay confident but avoid arrogance.
Monkey
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north
1944: Today is always the best day.
1956: Your life may feel filled with happiness.
1968: Achieve your goals and enjoy a sense of fulfillment.
1980: Dreams may come true.
1992: Luck may favor you in unexpected ways.
2004: An exciting and uplifting day awaits.
Rooster
Wealth: steady
Health: healthy
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: east
1945: A day filled with both giving and receiving affection.
1957: Regardless of conflicts, your spouse is the best.
1969: Trust your spouse for family harmony.
1981: Mutual understanding may bring progress and ease.
1993: You may get to do something you truly enjoy.
2005: Positive developments in romantic relationships.
Dog
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: social
Lucky direction: north
1946: Nothing particularly good or bad will stand out.
1958: Life’s challenges are more similar than they appear.
1970: Differences in perspectives may arise with others.
1982: Meetings or appointments might fill your day.
1994: New experiences or changes may occur.
2006: Foster good relationships with friends.
Pig
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
1935: Avoid eating cold food.
1947: Worrying won’t solve problems — let it go.
1959: Silence is better than unnecessary words.
1971: Listen more and speak less.
1983: Keep record of promises in writing.
1995: Hard work may not always get immediate recognition.
2007: Use kind and polite words in all situations.
