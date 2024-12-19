 Bears sign new pitcher Zach Logue, terminate deal with Hatch over physical
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 14:44
Zach Logue poses with a contract in a photo shared by the Doosan Bears on Thurday. [DOOSAN BEARS]

 
The Doosan Bears announced Thursday they have signed former major league pitcher Zach Logue after terminating their deal with right-hander Thomas Hatch over a failed physical.
 
The Bears acquired Logue on a one-year deal worth $800,000, including a signing bonus of $100,000.
 

They had signed Hatch on Nov. 19 to a one-year, $1 million contract but said earlier Thursday the two sides mutually agreed to terminate the deal after Hatch had failed his physical.
 
Logue, 28, was a ninth-round choice by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2017 draft but made his big league debut with the Oakland Athletics in 2022.
 
After pitching for the Detroit Tigers in 2023, Logue signed with the eventual World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in September this year.
 
He made two appearances for the Dodgers this year and has 19 major league games to his credit, 10 of them in starts.
 
Per Baseball Savant, Logue had five types of pitches in his arsenal this year: four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker, changeup and cutter.
 
Logue also made 23 outings in Triple-A in the Atlanta Braves system this year, posting a 5-6 record with a 2.68 ERA.
 
The Bears said they had kept an eye on Logue for the past three years and added he has good deception in his delivery, which would make it difficult for hitters to square up.
 
Logue and Cole Irvin will be the Bears' two foreign pitchers for 2025.
 
Logue and Hatch were teammates on the 2021 Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays' Triple-A team.

Yonhap
