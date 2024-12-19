South Korea to host top East Asian football tournament in 2025

South Korea will host the top East Asian football tournament next summer, a decision reached during the executive meeting of the sport's regional governing body earlier this week.The East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) said Thursday that South Korea will stage the 2025 EAFF E-1 Championship from July 7 to 16 next year.The East Asian competition was first held in 2003, and South Korea previously hosted the event in 2005, 2013 and 2019.The country won the tournament in 2003, 2008, 2015, 2017 and 2019, with Japan and China having each won two titles.The three East Asian giants will be back at it next year, and Hong Kong will be the fourth team after winning the qualifying tournament Tuesday.The women's E-1 Championship will also take place in South Korea next July. South Korea, Japan, China, the Philippines and North Korea are set to compete, though it isn't yet clear if North Korea, after winning the qualifiers, will decide to cross the border and play in South Korea.If the North Koreans pull out, Chinese Taipei, the runners-up in the qualifying event, will take the vacated spot.The first women's E-1 Championship took place in 2005, and South Korea won the inaugural edition. Since then, Japan and North Korea have won four titles and three titles, respectively.Yonhap