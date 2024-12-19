 Olympic training center raided over alleged misconduct by Korean Olympic chief
Published: 19 Dec. 2024, 09:04
Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Lee Kee-heung arrives at Incheon International Airport in Incheon on Nov. 13. [NEWS1]

Police on Wednesday raided the office of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) and the national training center for Olympic athletes, as part of an investigation into alleged misconduct by the Korean Olympic chief.
 

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency sent investigators to search eight locations, including the KSOC's office in Seoul and the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong, to seize materials related to allegations of improper hiring practices by Lee Kee-heung.
  
Earlier last month, government inspectors requested a police investigation into corruption allegations involving Lee and several other KSOC officials, including allegations Lee ordered the relaxation of job requirements at the Jincheon National Training Center in order to hire a friend of his daughter's.
  
The inspectors also suspected that Lee coerced the donation of sports equipment, while misusing them for personal use.
  
In addition, police raided Lee's residence and vehicle as well as Hanjin Travel's office in Seoul among other locations as part of the widening probe.
  
They are looking into allegations that Lee recommended five people unrelated to sports for the body's delegation to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris and offered them favors, such as tours that had not been planned.
  
Hanjin Travel served as the delegation's travel agency.

Yonhap
