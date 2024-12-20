Kospi nose-dives below 2,400 mark during Friday trading
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 14:24
-
- PARK EUN-JEE
- [email protected]
The main Kospi index plunged below the 2,400 mark during intraday trading Friday, while the won continued to stay above 1,450 won.
The Kospi was trading at 2,397.49, down 1.58 percent from the previous day as of 2:23 p.m., as market bellwether tech stocks such as Samsung Electronics and SK hynix lost over 2 percent.
The won also continues its losing streak, trading at 1,450.4 won to the dollar, up 2.4 won or 0.17 percent.
The downbeat markets come as the country is reeling from weak consumer demand and exports, as well as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.
BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)