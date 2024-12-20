Hyundai donates $24M to Community Chest of Korea's Hope Sharing campaign
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 14:22
- SARAH CHEA
Hyundai Motor Group donated 35 billion won ($24 million) to the Community Chest of Korea’s annual Hope 2025 Sharing Campaign, building on a 22-year relationship with the nonprofit.
The latest donation brings Hyundai's total contribution to the organization since 2003 to 429 billion won.
The Community Chest of Korea annually runs the Hope Sharing campaign from Dec.1 to Jan. 31 the next year to support underprivileged neighborhoods.
"Helping neighbors and solving various social issues through sharing is another key role for a corporation," said Hyundai Motor CEO Chang Jae-hoon, who was recently named vice chairman of the group, in a release on Friday. "We hope the donation will help those who are in tough situations, and Hyundai will continue our noble efforts for a sustainable future."
Hyundai Engineering, meanwhile, donated 230 million won to the Community Chest of Korea, while Hyundai Engineering and Construction contributed 220 million won and Hyundai Mobis pitched in with 100 million won through funding from their own employees.
Hyundai Motor's Ulsan plant launched the Blue Santa program on Dec. 6 that offer meals and Christmas gifts to children from underprivileged households.
Hyundai Wia plans to donate 10 vehicles to a welfare facility a including a food truck.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
