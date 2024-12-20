 Samsung, LG and Korean contingent to bring AI innovations to CES 2025
Samsung, LG and Korean contingent to bring AI innovations to CES 2025

Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 16:09
LG Electronics will showcase in-cabin sensing technology at the CES 2025. [LG ELECTRONICS]

From tech giants to niche innovators, diverse array of Korean companies are gearing up to make a bold statement at CES 2025, the world’s most influential tech event, set to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 7 to 10.
 
Next year’s event is themed "Dive In" and will take a more accessible approach to AI technology compared to this year's event, which also talked about AI.
 
Leading the charge are household names like Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics as well as domestic powerhouse SK Group, all returning with ambitious displays. Hyundai Motor, however, will skip this year’s event as it alternates its participation biennially.
 
Samsung Electronics plans to unveil its latest AI-powered home appliances equipped with versatile touchscreens. While AI-enabled devices are not new, Samsung aims to stand out by introducing enhanced visual controls for connected home systems via monitors.
 
Samsung Electronics will showcase AI home appliances such as refrigerators, washers and dryers with touchscreens. [SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS]

The company is also leveraging its AI voice assistant, Bixby, to facilitate tasks such as searches, call management and appliance tutorials. Key products include a Bespoke refrigerator with a 9-inch touchscreen and a washer-dryer duo featuring 7-inch displays.
 
LG Electronics, meanwhile, is doubling down on mobility innovation, building on its CES 2024 debut of the Alpha-able mobility concept.
 
The company will feature a simulation space where attendees can test-drive its AI-powered concept car, equipped with “in-cabin sensing” technology that detects emotions, conducts safety checks and monitors health conditions.
 
This marks the first time LG’s Vehicle Solution division, responsible for its mobility business, will run a business-to-consumer booth. Notable features include eye-tracking technology that allows a driver’s gaze to function as a cursor for menu navigation.
 
SK Group will also set up a booth, focusing on its subsidiaries SK hynix and SK Telecom. Together, they aim to showcase advancements in AI semiconductors and data center technology.
 
Smaller Korean firms will also make a statement. Startups like APR, known for its Medicube beauty brand, Ceragem, a health solutions provider, and DeepX, an AI chip designer, are set to showcase their latest advancements in technology.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
