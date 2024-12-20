 Shinsegae chairman's potential meeting with Trump boosts Emart shares
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Shinsegae chairman's potential meeting with Trump boosts Emart shares

Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:24
A photo of Shinsegae Chairman Chung Yong-jin and Donald Trump Jr. posted on Chung's Instagram in January. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A photo of Shinsegae Chairman Chung Yong-jin and Donald Trump Jr. posted on Chung's Instagram in January. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The possibility of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin meeting U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has boosted investor sentiment for the long-underperforming stock of Emart, the supermarket chain led by Chung.
 
Emart shares were trading at 65,100 won ($45) as of 1:20 p.m. on Friday, following reports that Chung extended his stay at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. 
 

Related Article

 
Chung is currently at Mar-a-Lago, the primary residence of Trump, after being invited by Donald Trump Jr. The invitation was reportedly arranged months ago. Originally scheduled to stay for four days starting Monday, Chung extended his visit twice — first to Friday and then again to Saturday.
 
During his stay, Chung and Trump Jr. have reportedly dined together at least three times, solidifying their relationship and continuing their business discussions.  
 
Tesla’s Elon Musk is reportedly staying at the Florida resort too. However, it remains unclear whether Chung had the chance to meet Musk, who, like Chung, is known for being outspoken on social media.   
 
This December visit marks the fourth time this year that Trump Jr. and Chung have met, either publicly or unofficially. Their previous meetings occurred during Trump Jr.’s visits to Korea.
 
In January, Chung shared photos of their meetings on his personal Instagram, which garnered attention from the Korean public in recent months. The two executives first met in New York three to four years ago, when Chung was scheduled to meet with President-elect Trump but instead met Trump Jr. due to last-minute schedule changes, sparking their ongoing business relationship.

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags Shinsegae Group Chung yong-jin Trump Jr. Donald Trump

More in Industry

Hyundai donates $24M to Community Chest of Korea's Hope Sharing campaign

Shinsegae chairman's potential meeting with Trump boosts Emart shares

East Sea exploration underway with potential 14 billion-barrel reserve

U.S. grants SK hynix $458M subsidy ahead of Trump inauguration

Bid to oust Hanmi Pharmaceutical leadership fails

Related Stories

Photos of Shinsegae chairman with Trump Jr. spark Korean media frenzy

Passion versus numbers (KOR)

What if a leader cheats his people? (KOR)

What matters more than practicing golf

Another Trump in four years? (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)