Citizens take spin for a whirl in gov't policy PR campaign reality competition show
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 16:29 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 19:37
The concept of "[affording] equal opportunities to every person" as enshrined in Korea's Constitution is set to take civic participation to a new level with a competition show from tvN that challenges participants to come up with a winning promotional campaign for governmental policies.
The entertainment program, whose name translates roughly to "Finding Super K", is a joint effort by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and CJ ENM to create opportunities for citizens to feel more connected to government policies by collaborating to draw up and promote them. The two-part series will air on tvN Story on Friday and Saturday.
According to the Culture Ministry on Friday, “Finding Super K” is an upgraded initiative depicting the process of citizens, governmental agency representatives and professionals from diverse areas of public relations competing to come up with innovative policy promotion ideas that will allow citizens to directly experience change.
From September, the ministry hosted a public relations campaign contest featuring 20 policies from 18 different ministries. It drew 348 teams nationwide with unique ideas. Of these, four teams advanced through the preliminary rounds and received mentorship from policy officials, PR professionals and YouTube creators to refine their ideas.
The final four teams implemented their own policy promotion campaigns. The program will showcase the intense four-month journey of the teams, highlighting their policy promotion experiences and the lessons learned along the way.
“It was an opportunity to get closer to government policies,” said Oh Soo-kyung, one of the participants who competed in the show. “It was a meaningful experience because, through the contest, I was able to communicate and develop my ideas by communicating with promotional and policy representatives.”
According to the Culture Ministry, 58.3 percent of the participants responded that they were not interested in government policies before participating in this year’s contest. However, 91.7 percent of them expressed a newfound interest in policies, and all reported that it helped them understand policies better.
BY HAHN JANE [[email protected]]
