Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 07:12
한강의 노벨상 수상, 정치적 혼란 속 맛본 승리의 순간
Thursday, Dec. 11, 2024
Wednesday night marked a rare optimistic moment for Korea — a nation currently mired in political turmoil — as Han Kang, 54, glided across the signature blue carpet of the Stockholm Concert Hall in Sweden to accept her Nobel Prize in Literature.
mired: 수렁에 빠진
turmoil: 혼란
glide: 미끄러지듯 가다
signature: 상징적인
수요일 밤(※스웨덴 시간으로는 화요일), 현재 정치적 혼란에 빠져있는 한국에 희귀한 낙관의 순간이 찾아왔다. 한강(54)이 노벨 문학상을 받기 위해 스웨덴 스톡홀름 콘서트홀에 깔린 노벨의 상식적인 파란색 카펫 위를 미끄러지듯 걸어 들어간 것이다.
“The work of reading and writing literature stands in opposition to all acts that destroy life,” Han said at the Nobel Banquet that followed the awards ceremony. “I would like to share the meaning of this award, which is for literature, with you standing here, in opposition to violence together. Thank you.”
meaning: 의미
opposition: 반대
그는 시상식 이후 열린 노벨 만찬에서 “문학을 읽고 쓰는 일은 생명을 파괴하는 모든 행위에 반대하는 것”이라고 말했다. 이어 “저는 문학을 위한 이 상의 의미를 여기 서서 이 자리에 계신 여러분과 함께 폭력에 반대하며 나누고 싶습니다, 감사합니다”라고 덧붙였다.
She is the first Asian female author to win the accolade and the second Korean to receive a Nobel Prize, following President Kim Dae-jung (1924-2009), who was awarded the Peace Prize in 2000.
accolade: 포상, 칭찬
한강은 아시아 여성 작가로는 처음으로 이 상을 받았으며 2000년 노벨평화상 수상자인 김대중(1924~2009) 대통령에 이어 두 번째 한국인 노벨상 수상자다.
Donning a simple yet elegant silk black gown, Han received her medal and diploma from the Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf with a warm smile earlier in the day. She will also receive prize money of 11 million Swedish kronor, or $1.07 million.
don: (옷 등을) 입다
elegant: 우아한
diploma: 증서, 상장
단순하지만 우아한 검정색 실크 드레스를 입은 한강은 앞서 이날 오전 스웨덴 국왕 칼 16세 구스타프로부터 메달과 상장을 받으며 따뜻한 미소를 지었다. 그는 상금으로 1100만 스웨덴 크로나, 약 107만 달러를 받게 된다.
The opening address of the Nobel Prize awards ceremony, given by the Chair of the Board of the Nobel Foundation Astrid Söderbergh Widding, described Han’s works as “a profound exploration of human frailty against the backdrop of historical trauma, where the abyss is always as close as is the longing for transformation, sheds light upon the fatal condition of humankind.”
opening address: 개회사
profound: 깊은, 심오한
frailty: 연약함
abyss: 심연, 절망
노벨상 시상식에서 개회사를 한 노벨재단 이사회의 아스트리드 쇠데르베리 비딩 의장은 한강의 작품을 “변화에 대한 갈망만큼 언제나 절망이 가까이 있는 역사적 트라우마를 배경으로 한, 인간의 연약함에 대한 심오한 탐구”라며 “인류의 치명적인 조건을 설명하는 작품”이라고 평가했다.
Ellen Mattson, a Swedish writer and a member of this year’s Nobel Committee for Literature, underscored the visceral pain that coexists with hope and life in another speech that preceded Han’s award.
underscore:강조하다
visceral: 깊은
coexist: 공존하다
올해 노벨문학상 위원회 위원이자 스웨덴 작가인 엘렌 맛손은 한강의 수상에 앞서 한 연설에서 희망, 생명과 함께 공존하는 깊은 고통을 강조했다.
“Two colors meet in Han Kang’s writing: white and red,” Mattson said. “The white is the snow that falls in so many of her books, drawing a protective curtain between the narrator and the world, but white is also the color of sorrow and of death. Red stands for life, but also for pain, blood, the deep cuts of a knife.”
drawing: 끌어당기다, 드리우다
sorrow: 슬픔
stand for: ~을/를 의미하다
그는 “한강의 글에는 두 가지 색: 흰색과 빨간색이 등장한다”고 말했다. 그는 이어 “흰색은 그의 여러 작품에서 내리는 눈이고 화자와 세상 사이에 보호막을 드리우지만 동시에 슬픔과 죽음의 색”이라며 “빨간색은 생명을 의미하는 동시에 고통과 피, 칼에 베인 깊은 상처를 나타낸다”고 설명했다.
WRITTEN BY LEE JIAN, YIM SEUNG-HYE AND TRANSLATED BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
