How Yoon made two common investing mistakes (KOR)

An Hyo-seong

The author is a stock market news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.



President Yoon Suk-yeol’s emergency declaration of martial law on Dec. 3 brings to mind the common mistakes investors often make. The first mistake is confirmation bias — the tendency to ignore evidence that contradicts one’s pre-existing beliefs while selectively accepting information that supports them. A classic example is when investors become emotionally attached to the stocks they own, ignoring numerous warning signs to sell and instead seeking only reasons to hold.



Yoon’s perplexing decision to declare martial law cannot be understood without considering confirmation bias. This is particularly evident in his reliance on election fraud allegations, which he cited as the primary justification for martial law. Once fixated on the conspiracy theories of far-right YouTubers, Yoon ignored all the rational evidence that renders such claims “a practically impossible scenario.” Even after the martial law declaration, he remains trapped in the belief that he is always correct. Instead of offering an apology, he defended his actions by insisting that “martial law was to protect and restore constitutional order and national stability” and that “declaring emergency martial law is an act of governance.”



The second mistake is failing to properly distinguish meaningful information, or signals, from irrelevant information, noise. Misinterpreting a signal as noise and dismissing it — or treating noise as a signal and prioritizing it — inevitably leads to poor decisions. For instance, some investors buy or sell stocks based on rumors or provocative arguments that stir up fear. Similarly, Yoon appears to value noise over signals. He disregards traditional media, such as newspapers and broadcast news, as well as the advice of seasoned advisers, choosing instead to be captivated by sensational conspiracy theories about pro-Pyongyang followers and antistate groups. Decisions made amid such noise are unlikely to yield effective solutions.



Yoon is now paying a significant price for his entrapment in confirmation bias. The impeachment bill has been approved, suspending him from his duties and subjecting him to investigation for instigating a rebellion. While an investor’s mistakes result in personal financial losses, the problem with Yoon’s mistakes is that they carry consequences for the entire nation. Following his martial law declaration, the Korean won’s value plummeted to 1,430 won per U.S. dollar, creating difficulties for companies dependent on imported materials. An already sluggish domestic consumption has further contracted. On top of this, Korea is facing a “diplomatic vacuum” as the world transitions toward Donald Trump’s second presidential term. Notably, Korea was excluded at the press conference held by President-elect Trump on Dec. 16.



Avoiding confirmation bias and distinguishing signals from noise require constant training, introspection and critical questioning. It also demands humility — the ability to recognize that anyone, including oneself, can make mistakes. Investors need these qualities, but state leaders must adhere to an even higher standard of discipline. In the next presidential election, voters must critically assess whether a candidate is prone to confirmation bias and what kind of noise surrounds them. Regrettably, the current political environment remains deeply vulnerable to both bias and noise.







확증편향, 그리고 소음

안효성 증권부 기자



윤석열 대통령의 ‘12·3 비상계엄’을 보며 투자자들이 흔히 하는 실수들이 떠올랐다. 첫 번째 실수는 확증편향이다. 확증편향은 이미 가진 믿음과 배치되는 증거들은 무시하고, 이를 지지하는 증거만을 받아들이는 경향이다. 내가 산 종목과 사랑에 빠져 팔아야 할 수많은 증거는 애써 외면하고, 계속 보유해야 할 이유만 찾아다니는 투자자들이 대표적이다.



윤 대통령의 이해할 수 없는 비상계엄 선포도 확증편향 없이는 설명하기 힘들다. 윤 대통령이 비상계엄의 가장 큰 사유로 꼽은 부정선거 의혹만 봐도 그렇다. 극우 유튜버들이 제기하는 부정선거론에 꽂힌 이상, “사실상 불가능한 시나리오”를 뒷받침하는 여러 합리적 근거는 무시될 수밖에 없다. 계엄 후도 그렇다. ‘나의 판단은 늘 옳다’는 확증편향에 갇히다 보니 사과 대신 “계엄은 헌정 질서와 국헌을 지키고 회복하기 위한 것” 등의 변론만 나온다.



두 번째는 의미 있는 정보(신호)와 무의미한 정보(소음)를 제대로 구분하지 못하는 실수다. 신호를 소음으로 착각해 무시하거나, 소음을 신호로 여겨 중시하면 잘못된 의사결정을 할 수밖에 없다. 지라시나 공포를 부추기는 자극적인 주장에 사로잡혀 잘못된 매수나 매도 결정을 하는 게 대표적이다. 윤 대통령도 신호보다는 소음을 중시했던 것 같다. 신문·방송이나 원로들의 고언은 무시하고, 종북·반국가 세력의 음모론 등 자극적인 소음에만 사로잡혔다. 소음에 둘러싸여 의사결정을 하니 제대로 된 해법이 나올 리가 없다.



윤 대통령은 확증편향 등에 빠진 대가를 톡톡히 치르고 있다. 탄핵소추안이 가결돼 대통령 직무는 정지됐고, 내란죄의 수사 대상이 됐다. 문제는 투자자의 실수가 개인의 손실에만 그친다면, 대통령의 실수는 국가 전체의 손실로 이어진다는 점이다. 계엄 이후 원화 가치는 달러당 1430원대로 추락했다. 원자재를 수입해야 하는 기업은 비상등이 켜졌다. 가뜩이나 부진한 내수는 더 움츠러들었다. 게다가 트럼프 2기 출범을 앞두고 ‘외교 공백’도 맞이하게 됐다. 당장 16일 열린 트럼프 당선인 기자회견에서 한국만 쏙 빠졌다.



소음 속에 신호를 걸러내고, 확증편향에 빠지지 않으려면 끊임없는 훈련과 의심, 그리고 점검이 필요하다. 언제든지 실수할 수 있다는 걸 인정하는 겸손한 자세는 기본이다. 투자도 이럴지언정, 나라를 경영하는 일은 더 하다. 다음 대통령 선거부터는 후보자가 어떤 편향에 빠질 가능성이 있는지, 그를 둘러싼 소음이 무엇인지도 꼼꼼히 점검해야 할 시대가 되었다. 불행히도 지금 정치는 소음과 편향에 너무 취약하다.

