The PPP must focus on rebuilding public trust (KOR)

The People Power Party (PPP) has failed to establish an emergency leadership team following the mass resignation of former leader Han Dong-hoon and other executives after the president’s disastrous martial law attempt. Among the candidates to fill the leadership void are lawmakers who served multiple terms and opposed the legislative motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol — legislators who notably abstained from the Dec. 3 vote to life the martial law order. The party’s actions indicate a troubling disregard for public sentiment in the wake of the president’s ill-advised move.



PPP members have only deepened public anger and disappointment with their response — or lack thereof — on the night of the martial law declaration and its aftermath. Most members were conspicuously absent from the National Assembly during the military raid. While Speaker Woo Won-shik and opposition lawmakers defied police blockades and scaled assembly walls to cast their votes, PPP lawmakers chose to remain on the sidelines. They walked out during the first impeachment vote and later lashed out at colleagues who supported the second motion, accusing them of betraying the party and the president.



Recent polling underscores the public’s dissatisfaction. A Gallup Korea survey reveals that 75 percent of respondents support Yoon’s impeachment, with only 21 percent in opposition. The PPP, ostensibly a bastion of conservative values, is alienating its base by ignoring the overwhelming sentiment. Among self-identified conservatives, 51 percent viewed the declaration of martial law as an act of insurrection. Even among die-hard PPP supporters, only 22 percent defended the president’s actions.



The PPP’s approval rating has nose-dived to a historic low of 24 percent since Yoon’s administration began. Instead of expanding its support base in anticipation of a possible snap presidential election — should the Constitutional Court uphold Yoon’s impeachment — the party is driving away conservative voters. Yoon loyalists within the PPP, intent on purging members who supported impeachment, are mirroring the efforts of the Democratic Party (DP) to protect Lee Jae-myung by sidelining internal critics. Has the PPP overlooked the more than 7,000 members who renounced their party affiliation after the martial law debacle?



This tone-deafness has drawn sharp criticism from former party figures. Yoo Seung-min, a former PPP lawmaker, denounced the party for “clinging to the missteps of the past.” Another former member, Kim Young-woo, remarked that the PPP’s response is “even more shocking than the martial law declaration itself.”



Rather than engaging in divisive internal feuds, the party must prioritize rebuilding public trust. Yoon, who previously pledged to accept legal accountability, is now refusing to cooperate with investigative authorities. Simultaneously, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong is blocking efforts to fill three vacancies on the Constitutional Court bench, thereby delaying the impeachment trial process. Does the party truly believe it can navigate this crisis while openly flouting constitutional and legal principles?



The PPP must unite its members, including those who supported impeachment, and focus on crafting policies that resonate with the public. Even Seoul and Incheon mayors, both PPP members, have expressed support for impeachment. The party’s future is bleak if it continues to be led solely by those opposing impeachment.







갈수록 민심에서 멀어지는 국민의힘



‘탄핵 찬성’ 여론 압도적인데 당내선 찬성 의원 성토

위기 돌파할 특단의 대책 절실하나 무기력한 논쟁만





국민의힘이 어제 의원총회에서도 비상대책위원장 인선을 매듭짓지 못했다. 위원장 후보로는 윤석열 대통령 탄핵소추안에 반대 입장을 밝혀 온 중진 의원들이 주로 거론됐다. 12·3 계엄사태 당시 계엄 해제 의결 투표에 참여하지도 않은 사람들이다. 무모한 비상계엄의 악몽을 겪고서도 여당은 국민 다수의 생각과 반대 방향으로 가는 모양새다.



계엄 이후 대다수 국민의힘 의원이 보인 태도는 국민에게 큰 실망감을 안겼다. 무장 군인들이 국회 본청에 난입했는데도 대다수 여당 의원은 나타나지도 않았다. 우원식 국회의장과 야당 의원들이 경찰 봉쇄를 뚫고 담장을 넘어 본회의장에 뛰어드는 동안 당사에 모여 강 건너 불 보듯 했다. 국회의 1차 탄핵안 표결 때 당론 반대를 외치며 집단 퇴장하는 초라함을 보이더니 2차 탄핵안이 가결되자 찬성 의원들에게 ‘부역자’ ‘배신자’라는 주홍글씨를 새기려고 달려들 참이다.



한국갤럽이 지난 10~12일 시행한 여론조사에 따르면 응답자의 75%가 윤 대통령 탄핵에 찬성했고, 반대는 21%뿐이었다. 국민의힘은 국민 75%의 생각쯤은 아랑곳하지 않겠다는 것인가. 자칭 보수 정당이지만 정작 보수층으로부터도 외면받는 흐름이 뚜렷하다. 자신을 보수 성향이라고 밝힌 응답자 중43%가 이번 비상계엄 사태를 ‘내란’이라고 답했으나 국민의힘 지지자 중에선 22%만 같은 응답을 했다. 국민의힘 지지율은 24%로 현 정부 출범 후 최저를 기록했다. 조기 대선 가능성이 제기되는 상황에서 지지층을 넓혀도 모자랄 판에 보수층까지 밀어내는 꼴이다. 탄핵안 찬성 투표자를 몰아내자는 여당 의원들은 최근까지 더불어민주당의 ‘수박(겉과 속이 다른 비이재명계) 색출’을 비난하던 기억을 잊었는가. 계엄 사태 후 11일 동안 7000명 넘는 당원의 탈당 열풍도 괘념치 않겠다는 태도다.



오죽 답답하면 원외 인사들까지 나서 “지금 국민의힘 모습은 이미 잘못된 지난 일에 집착하는 것”(유승민 전 의원), “비상계엄 선언도 충격적이지만 이후 펼쳐지는 일들이 더 충격적”(김영우 전 의원)이라는 우려를 쏟아낼까.



여당은 내부 총질에 골몰할 게 아니라 계엄 사태로 분노한 민심을 달랠 방안을 찾아내야 한다. “법적 책임을 회피하지 않겠다”던 윤 대통령은 수사기관의 소환 요구에 불응하는 중이고, 권성동 여당 원내대표는 헌법재판관 3명의 공석을 채울 수 없다며 버티고 있다. 헌법과 법률 취지를 무시하는 행태로 난국을 피할 수 있다고 생각하는가. 국민의힘은 탄핵 찬성 의원의 의견까지 수렴해 국민의 분노를 가라앉힐 특단의 대책을 모색해야 한다. 오세훈 서울시장과 유정복 인천시장까지 탄핵소추가 불가피하다고 판단한 마당에 탄핵 반대파끼리 의기투합해 당을 주무르려 한다면 이 정당의 앞날엔 희망이 없다.

