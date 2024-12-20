A 'bite' of a surprise as IU reveals she has Skeeter syndrome
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:22 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:27
Singer and actor IU recently revealed on a YouTube show that she suffers from Skeeter syndrome.
“I get sick when I get bitten by a mosquito,” said IU, who also goes by her legal name Lee Ji-eun as an actor, on the YouTube channel "You in Radio" run by actor Yoo In-na. The video, in which she appeared as a guest, was uploaded on Thursday. “It causes blisters and hurts so bad that I have to take painkillers. It’s like a mosquito allergy.”
Skeeter syndrome is an allergic reaction to the saliva of a mosquito, causing large areas of swelling and warmth. There is no particular treatment for the condition currently.
“Mosquitoes always bite near my face, leaving scars. The areas where I was bitten as a child remain dead. I can poke those spots with needles, and they don’t hurt at all.”
The singer said the affliction is why she dislikes “mosquito more than cockroaches.”
Individuals who suffer from Skeeter syndrome must seek immediate medical attention if they experience difficulty breathing or dizziness. The syndrome could lead to anaphylactic shock, which could be fatal.
In the 54-minute video, the singer also revealed that she composed the song featured in Yoo's YouTube videos. On the channel, actor Yoo invites guests to join her for conversations that resemble a radio show format.
Debuting in 2008, IU has become one of Korea's most renowned solo artists, with hit songs like "Good Day" (2010), "YOU&I" (2011), "The Red Shoes" (2013), "Through the Night" (2017) and "Lilac" (2021). She was recently named Korea’s No. 1 artist in Billboard’s “Global No. 1s” series.
The Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” starring IU alongside Park Bo-gum, is set to be released next year. IU is also set to take on a lead role in MBC’s upcoming drama, tentatively titled “Wife of a 21st Century Prince.”
To find out more about IU, visit Celeb Confirmed!
BY JUNG SI-NAE, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)