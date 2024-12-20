 A 'bite' of a surprise as IU reveals she has Skeeter syndrome
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

A 'bite' of a surprise as IU reveals she has Skeeter syndrome

Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:22 Updated: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:27
Singer and actor IU talks about her Skeeter syndrome during her appearance on the YouTube show “You in Radio” hosted by actor Yoo In-na on Thursday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer and actor IU talks about her Skeeter syndrome during her appearance on the YouTube show “You in Radio” hosted by actor Yoo In-na on Thursday. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Singer and actor IU recently revealed on a YouTube show that she suffers from Skeeter syndrome.
 
“I get sick when I get bitten by a mosquito,” said IU, who also goes by her legal name Lee Ji-eun as an actor, on the YouTube channel "You in Radio" run by actor Yoo In-na. The video, in which she appeared as a guest, was uploaded on Thursday. “It causes blisters and hurts so bad that I have to take painkillers. It’s like a mosquito allergy.”
 

Related Article

Skeeter syndrome is an allergic reaction to the saliva of a mosquito, causing large areas of swelling and warmth. There is no particular treatment for the condition currently.
 
“Mosquitoes always bite near my face, leaving scars. The areas where I was bitten as a child remain dead. I can poke those spots with needles, and they don’t hurt at all.”
 
The singer said the affliction is why she dislikes “mosquito more than cockroaches.”
 
Individuals who suffer from Skeeter syndrome must seek immediate medical attention if they experience difficulty breathing or dizziness. The syndrome could lead to anaphylactic shock, which could be fatal.
 
In the 54-minute video, the singer also revealed that she composed the song featured in Yoo's YouTube videos. On the channel, actor Yoo invites guests to join her for conversations that resemble a radio show format.
 
Debuting in 2008, IU has become one of Korea's most renowned solo artists, with hit songs like "Good Day" (2010), "YOU&I" (2011), "The Red Shoes" (2013), "Through the Night" (2017) and "Lilac" (2021). She was recently named Korea’s No. 1 artist in Billboard’s “Global No. 1s” series.
 
The Netflix series “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” starring IU alongside Park Bo-gum, is set to be released next year. IU is also set to take on a lead role in MBC’s upcoming drama, tentatively titled “Wife of a 21st Century Prince.”
 
To find out more about IU, visit Celeb Confirmed!    
 
 
 
 
 

BY JUNG SI-NAE, WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea IU Yoo In Radio

More in K-pop

New rock band AxMxP to debut next year

A 'bite' of a surprise as IU reveals she has Skeeter syndrome

GOT7 to ring in the new year with 'Winter Heptagon' EP

Despite military service, BTS's Jungkook breaks Weverse livestream record with 20.2 million views

NewJeans members donate 100 million won to children's charity

Related Stories

Police investigate actor Yoo Ah-in for alleged sexual assault of 30-year-old man

Actor Yoo Ah-in appeals ruling over drug use

Arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in unnecessary, court says

Yoo Ah-in's agency threatens legal action against local media

Actor Yoo Ah-in tests positive for marijuana
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)