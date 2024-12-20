 (G)I-DLE's concert film to hit the big screen in January
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

(G)I-DLE's concert film to hit the big screen in January

Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 14:42
Still from girl group (G)I-DLE's concert film ″(G)I-DLE World Tour [iDOL] in Cinemas″ [CJ 4DPLEX, CGV ICECON]

Still from girl group (G)I-DLE's concert film ″(G)I-DLE World Tour [iDOL] in Cinemas″ [CJ 4DPLEX, CGV ICECON]

 
Girl group (G)I-DLE’s concert film is set to hit local theaters on Jan. 8, its distributor CJ 4DPLEX said Friday.
 
Titled “(G)I-DLE World Tour [iDOL] in Cinemas,” the film will showcase a Seoul concert held in August.
 

Related Article

 
The group kicked off its third world tour on Aug. 3 and stopped in 14 cities, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Houston and Sydney.
 
The film will only be screened at CGV theaters.
 
(G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, and next May will mark the quintet's seventh anniversary. The girl group is known for its hits — mostly composed and produced by group leader Soyeon — “Latata” (2019), “Lion” (2020), “DUMDi DUMDi” (2020), “Tomboy” (2022) and “Nxde” (2022). The girl group released its seventh EP "I Sway" with lead track "Klaxon" on July 8.
 
The group was surrounded by disbandment rumors due to contract issues with its agency, Cube Entertainment, ahead of its seventh anniversary. It is common for artists to leave their initial agency to pursue solo careers after the standard seven-year contract recommended by the government ends.
 
However, the members put an end to the speculation, announcing that all five renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment. The announcement was made during the group's acceptance speech after winning the Record of the Year award at the Melon Music Awards on Nov. 30.
 
Poster of girl group (G)I-DLE's concert film ″(G)I-DLE World Tour [iDOL] in Cinemas″ [CJ 4DPLEX, CGV ICECON]

Poster of girl group (G)I-DLE's concert film ″(G)I-DLE World Tour [iDOL] in Cinemas″ [CJ 4DPLEX, CGV ICECON]


BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags K-pop (G)I-DLE film

More in K-pop

Stray Kids' 'Hop' pop-up store — in pictures

(G)I-DLE's concert film to hit the big screen in January

New rock band AxMxP to debut next year

A 'bite' of a surprise as IU reveals she has Skeeter syndrome

GOT7 to ring in the new year with 'Winter Heptagon' EP

Related Stories

(G)I-DLE concludes its 18 city world tour, drops more concept images for upcoming EP

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE tests positive for Covid-19

Costumes for (G)I-DLE's 'Klaxon' raise controversy over use of Red Cross symbol

(G)I-DLE drops '2' for every 'Super Lady' as group powers through health, lyric fights

(G)I-DLE has some asking can a song be sexy and send a message?

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)