(G)I-DLE's concert film to hit the big screen in January
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 14:42
- KIM JI-YE
Girl group (G)I-DLE’s concert film is set to hit local theaters on Jan. 8, its distributor CJ 4DPLEX said Friday.
Titled “(G)I-DLE World Tour [iDOL] in Cinemas,” the film will showcase a Seoul concert held in August.
The group kicked off its third world tour on Aug. 3 and stopped in 14 cities, including Hong Kong, Tokyo, Houston and Sydney.
The film will only be screened at CGV theaters.
(G)I-DLE debuted on May 2, 2018, and next May will mark the quintet's seventh anniversary. The girl group is known for its hits — mostly composed and produced by group leader Soyeon — “Latata” (2019), “Lion” (2020), “DUMDi DUMDi” (2020), “Tomboy” (2022) and “Nxde” (2022). The girl group released its seventh EP "I Sway" with lead track "Klaxon" on July 8.
The group was surrounded by disbandment rumors due to contract issues with its agency, Cube Entertainment, ahead of its seventh anniversary. It is common for artists to leave their initial agency to pursue solo careers after the standard seven-year contract recommended by the government ends.
However, the members put an end to the speculation, announcing that all five renewed their contracts with Cube Entertainment. The announcement was made during the group's acceptance speech after winning the Record of the Year award at the Melon Music Awards on Nov. 30.
