 GOT7 to ring in the new year with 'Winter Heptagon' EP
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:06
Boy band GOT7 [KAKAO ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band GOT7 will return with the EP “Winter Heptagon” on Jan. 20, marking its first full-member reunion in three years, Kakao Entertainment said on Friday.
 
“The members decided to reunite for a new album as they wanted to repay their fans' love in light of the 11th anniversary since the band’s debut,” Kakao Entertainment said. “GOT7 aims to highlight both individual talent and its chemistry as a team."
 

“The group will deliver richer music and performances, drawing from the members' well-established synergy,” the agency added.
 
GOT7 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2014 with the EP "Got it?" and gained popularity with hit songs such as "A" (2014), "Just Right" (2015), "If You Do" (2015) and "Hard Carry" (2016).
 
The band members' contracts with the agency ended in 2021, yet they remained intact as a group.
 
In May 2022, all seven members of the boy band got together and released the EP "GOT7" under Warner Music Korea. The album topped iTunes top album charts across 95 regions.
 
The group consists of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
