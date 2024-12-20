New rock band AxMxP to debut next year
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 13:34
AxMxP, a new rock band from FNC Entertainment, is slated to debut next year.
"We are gearing up to introduce a new rock band, drawing on our experience producing successful rock groups,” FNC Entertainment said in its press release on Friday.
FNC Entertainment is home to hit rock bands such as CNBlue, N.Flying and FT Island.
“AxMxP will showcase not just the members’ individual talents and unique charms, but also the band’s distinctive dynamics.”
The "A," "M" and "P" in the band name AxMxP stands for "amplifier," with the letter "x" symbolizing a "connection" between each letter.
“As the name suggests, the band aims to connect the world through its sound and music,” FNC Entertainment added.
The four-member rookie rock band showcased its first official performance at an FT Island concert in Taipei, “2024 FT Island Live ‘Hey Day’ in Taipei,” in February.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)