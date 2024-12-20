Stray Kids' 'Hop' pop-up store — in pictures

The "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Stray Kids opened a pop-up store at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, Seoul, to celebrate the release of their album "HOP," the first project from their new album format "SKZHOP HIPTAPE."
The store’s design reflects the essence of the album’s concept, blending traditional Korean elements with modern design. It also offers a variety of activities, including the “Secret Ring Booth,” a zone where fans can listen to voice messages from the members, “Target the Time,” where visitors try to match a target time with a timer, “Hop(e) Tree,” where fans can leave messages for Stray Kids and “Throw to Victory,” where visitors can throw candy canes into snowman containers.
Other features include photo zones, official merchandise for purchase, a social media event where STAY, Stray Kids’ fan club, can receive a special sticker and a lucky draw for those who purchase the album.
Fans visiting the pop-up store can also find messages and autographs from the members, who recently visited the venue.
The Stray Kids “合 (HOP)” POP-UP STORE opened on Dec. 14 and will run until Sunday.
Here are photos from the pop-up store, highlighting the layout, merchandise and the autographs left by the members.
Logo hot pack given to visitors at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
"Target the Time" zone at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
"Secret Ring Booth" zone at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
"Throw to Victory" zone at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
"Hop(e) Tree" zone at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Messages and autographs left by the Stray Kids members at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Stray Kids merchandise sold at the "Stray Kids 合 (HOP) POP-UP STORE" at Hwigyeomjae in Jongno District, central Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
