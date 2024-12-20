Lee Young-ae loses lawsuit against YouTuber
Actor Lee Young-ae lost a lawsuit against a YouTuber who claimed that her donation to the Syngman Rhee Memorial Foundation demonstrates her ties to first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Lee filed a civil lawsuit at the Seoul Western District Court against the YouTube channel Openmind TV's former CEO to the tune of 250 million won ($172,537) for defamation in October last year. On Friday, the court ruled against Lee.
The court proposed a conciliation settlement last October to the former CEO, suggesting that the CEO delete the controversial video, forgo future broadcasts about the personal relationship between Lee and Kim, and require Lee’s perspective when discussing Lee’s political inclination. However, both sides appealed to the court, forcing the trial to continue.
A settlement has the same effect as a final judgment, but if an appeal is filed, it has to be concluded by a trial.
Lee donated 50 million won to the Syngman Rhee Memorial Foundation, which is building a memorial commemorating the former president, in September last year. The YouTube channel uploaded a video, the same month, reporting that Lee’s donation demonstrates her relationship with President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim.
Lee reported the channel to the police, alongside filing a civil lawsuit for defamation and spreading false information.
The police case was transferred to Yangju Police Precinct but was dismissed without a referral. However, Lee appealed against the decision, sending the case to the prosecutors. The Uijeongbu District Prosecutors' Office, which received the case, decided not to pursue the lawsuit in June, which Lee again appealed. The case was transferred to the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which has been investigating the case since August.
