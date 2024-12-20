More in Movies

Lee Young-ae loses lawsuit against YouTuber

Bar hostess, former actor sentenced to prison over extorting late actor Lee Sun-kyun

'Time to Be Strong,' 'Mufasa: The Lion King' and other films to see in Korean cinemas

Romance with an outer space twist: Actors assemble for new series 'When the Stars Gossip'

Ha Jung-woo crime film 'Nocturnal' to open in theaters on Feb. 5