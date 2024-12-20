For star Seolhyun and director Kim Hie-won, 'Light Shop' shone light on human experience
Published: 20 Dec. 2024, 18:06
Disney+’s thriller “Light Shop” wrapped up on Wednesday, receiving praise for the actors’ outstanding performances and a gripping, emotional storyline that took the audience on a journey from fear to tears.
Based on webtoonist and writer Kang Full's eponymous webtoon, which debuted in 2011, the series follows the mysterious story of a light shop at the end of a dark alley visited by customers with hidden secrets.
“What I appreciated about the series is its delicate handling of human emotions and how uniquely the story flowed,” singer and actor Seolhyun said at a press interview at Meatball Lounge in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Thursday.
“It began as a horror tale, but as the narrative unfolded, it shifted to highlight the human experiences of the characters, rendering the story unpredictable."
Seolhyun portrayed Ji-young, a character burdened with sorrow who makes a sacrifice for her beloved boyfriend.
“The main reason I selected this as my debut work is that stories like this are extremely rare in the industry today,” series director Kim Hie-won said during a press interview on Friday. "While many projects focus on action and genre, I aimed for a narrative that explores life, death and genuine human experiences."
“My main focus was to touch viewers’ hearts, so I paid close attention to every detail, including lighting, camera movement and filming schedules,” he added.
Kim is also a veteran actor known for numerous hits including “The Man from Nowhere” (2010) and "The Golden Holiday" (2020). He starred in writer and webtoonist Kang Full’s 2023 Disney+ series “Moving.”
Based on his experience in front of the camera, Kim gave the actors of the series detailed directions while also relying on things that he felt about the actors.
"Changes in clothing or looks don’t indicate a shift in an actor’s performance," Kim said. "My focus is on how actors reveal their authentic selves while also displaying new facets of themselves.”
“I advised actor Ju Ji-hoon to limit his movements, as he usually plays roles that require him to move constantly in other films," Kim added. "Meanwhile, I suggested to Seolhyun that she speak in a lower tone, recognizing her tendency to use a higher pitch tone.”
Kim not only requested that actors adjust their performances or tones but also offered them helpful advice.
“Director Kim told me that acting is about portraying my views and philosophy,” said Seolhyun. “He taught me how to deal with emotions effectively to act well.”
“It is really rare to work with a director who gives actors advice on acting, so working with Kim was a helpful experience for me,” Seolhyun added.
Behind the series is the dedication and relentless effort of the director, source writer and cast.
“I met with writer Kang Full constantly to discuss the details of our work,” Kim said. “I recognized that conflict on set would lead to more issues, so I did my best to reduce those chances.”
“I acted out each role in front of the writer to showcase my vision for every scene, which took us nine months to prepare for production filming.”
The acclaimed series presented a set of novel challenges as well as chances for both Seolhyun and Kim, pushing them to explore new depths.
“This is the first time that I get so much praise for my acting,” said Seolhyun. “It feels fresh, and I believe this experience will serve as a springboard for a better performance as an actor."
“I’m glad that I took on a new challenge through this series, and I look forward to taking on more fresh roles in the future,” she added.
Seolhyun, a former K-pop idol, has appeared in films such as “Gangnam Blues” (2015), “Memoir of a Murderer” (2017) and “The Great Battle” (2018).
Kim successfully launched his directing career with this hit series, which is currently sitting atop Disney+’s Top 10 in Korea as of Dec. 19.
“Through this series, I learned that a film or series is a collection of artistic components, requiring attention to every detail, such as lighting, nuance, acting and more,” Kim said.
“My role as a director was to blend all these elements to create a successful work.”
